 
 

Andy Cohen Rants Over Anti-Gay Blood Donation Regulations

'My blood could save a life, but instead it's over here boiling,' the Bravo personality says on 'What What Happens Live' after he is considered an ineligible donor because he is gay.

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen always thrives to do something good for other people, especially during this trying time due to Coronavirus pandemic. The TV host revealed in the Thursday night, April 23 episode of "Watch What Happens Live" that he planned to donate his blood, only to get turned down because of his sexuality.

He shared that he signed up for a program that helps COVID-19 survivors donate their antibody-rich plasma to those still battling the novel virus, but he was unable to do so because he's gay. "I was told that due to antiquated and discriminatory guidelines by the FDA to prevent HIV, I am ineligible to donate blood because I'm a gay man," he explained.

Andy shared that "new relaxed rules require gay men to abstain from sex for three months, whether they're in a monogamous relationship or not, before giving blood." Calling the rules hypocritical, he emphasized that there were "no such blanket restrictions" required for heterosexual donors.

"This virus is ravaging our planet," the Bravo personality added. "The FDA says there is an urgent need for plasma from survivors. All donated blood is screened for HIV. And a rapid HIV test can be done in 20 minutes or less. So why the three month rule? Why are members of my community being excluded from helping out when so many people are sick and dying?"

"My blood could save a life, but instead it's over here boiling. This pandemic has forced us to adapt in many ways. We're quarantining. We're social distancing. We're wearing masks. Why can’t we adapt when it comes to this rule?" he continued.

Expressing his disappointment for not being able to donor his plasma, Andy said, "We need to think about this and do better," before adding that "it's crazy" that he was considered an ineligible donor.

