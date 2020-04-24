Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview, the Baton Rogue rapper, who is previously known as Lil Boosie, additionally shares that the authorities most likely are 'f***ing with [his] medicine.'

AceShowbiz - After he tested positive for Coronavirus, incarcerated rapper YNW Melly requested for house arrest only to be turned down by a judge. Boosie Badazz (also known as Lil Boosie) recently weighed in on the matter during an interview with VladTV, sharing why he thought YNW Melly wouldn't be freed.

"When you silent, if you not working for them, if you silent, they will deteriorate your health," Boosie said. "They will do anything." Additionally, the outspoken rapper said that authorities most likely were "f***ing with [his] medicine."

Boosie continued that inmates who choose not to cooperate with authorities were bound to be mistreated while behind bars. "They gon' have it hard in there bro," he explained.

Although his request was denied, YNW Melly wasn't done trying. Earlier this month, the Florida star took to his Twitter account to reach out to Kanye West for help. "@kanyewest need your help Dm," so he tweeted to the "Famous" hitmaker, with whom he once collaborated for "Mixed Personalities". It seemed like he wanted Kanye to help him get released from prison considering that he and wife Kim Kardashian are actively fighting for prison reform.

Fans were not thrilled with his action though, with one telling Melly, "How about you message him privately." Someone else wrote, "Kim not taking this case bruh." Having no sympathy for him, another person said, "I thought when you commit a crime .. you do your time ..."

Melly's family broke the news earlier this month that he tested positive for COVID-19 while in jail. His lawyer Bradford Cohen later filed legal documents asking for the judge to release him to house arrest and allow him to be treated at a medical facility at his own expense.

The lawyer continued to argue that the rapper was in danger of dying in prison due to the novel Coronavirus. Since his positive diagnosis, he's suffering from severe chills, heavy labored breathing, headaches and body aches.

However, according to legal documents, the judge orders that Melly, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, remains in the Broward County Jail in Florida. The judge also said that if the 20-year-old hip-hop star wanted to get medical treatment in jail, he could speak to the Broward Sheriff's Office for arrangements.