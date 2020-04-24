Lili Reinhart Deems Twitter 'Toxic' After Cole Sprouse Got Caught in Kaia Gerber Cheating Rumors

WENN Celebrity

When her boyfriend launched a social media tirade over 'baseless accusations,' the 'Riverdale' actress seemingly shares similar sentiment as she calls people 'a******s' in a deleted tweet.

AceShowbiz - Lili Reinhart seems to be putting the blame on social media over Cole Sprouse cheating rumors. On the same day her actor boyfriend urged people to think before they post following speculations that he cheated on her with Kaia Gerber, the actress known for her role as Betty Cooper on "Riverdale" labeled Twitter "toxic."

In a now-deleted tweet she posted on Sunday, April 19, the 23-year-old beauty wrote, "Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media." Not stopping there, she further blasted trolls by stating in the same post, "People are a******s for the sake of being a******s. Do you not understand karma? It's fine if you don't, you'll understand when it bites your miserable a**."

On the same day, the "Hustlers" actress also made use of Instagram Story to tell "everyone on social media" to be better. "Don't put down people for the sake of putting them down," she advised. "Don't be a f**cking asshole. The world doesn't need anymore of that shit."

That very day, Cole himself turned to Instagram Story to express his frustration. "I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them," he wrote. "But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [a clown]."

Lili and Cole have been caught in split rumors for quite sometime. The fact that the two quarantined away from one another only added fuel to the speculations. Lili stayed in Vancouver, Canada after the stay-at-home guidelines were put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, while Cole self-isolated in Los Angeles.

Despite the swirling speculations, a source assured E! News that Lili and Cole "are still together." The so-called insider added, "They haven't been [in quarantine] together but haven't split. Their relationship is always up and down but they do talk every day and care very much about one another. Lili and Cole have been trying to be more low-key."

As for the rumors about Cole's affair with Kaia, the source insisted none were true. "The photos of Kaia at Cole's house are old," the source explained. "Cole and Kaia are just friends and have never been romantic."