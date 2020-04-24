Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The Instagram model is believed to have sent a secret message to her former BFF after sharing a throwback photo taken during a tropical vacation with the cosmetics mogul with the caption, 'imissyouandiloveyou.'

Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jordyn Woods is perhaps ready to make amends with Kylie Jenner. More than a year after they had a fallout, the 22-year-old Instagram model is believed to have sent a secret message to her former BFF with her cryptic Instagram post.

On Thursday, April 23, Jordyn seemingly reminisced her past friendship with the reality TV star after stumbling upon a throwback photo of her taken during their tropical vacation to celebrate Stormi's first birthday in January 2019. The social media personality flaunted her curves in a two-piece bikini in the picture.

It's likely that Kylie was also the one who took the picture. Jordyn wrote in the caption, "imissyouandiloveyou," prompting many to speculate that it was addressed to the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

"Do you miss kylie !" one curious follower inquired. Another person thought that Jordyn sent a "code message" to Kylie, while another suggested that her message was about Kylie's 2-year-old daughter Stormi, "She misses Stormi, her god baby."

"I think [she misses Kylie] because this photo was taken on her vacation with Kylie," a fourth user weighed in. Another fan commented, "You were on vacay w Kylie, I remember this...it's okay to miss her."

Jordyn and Kylie were inseparable after the former was introduced on the Kardashian-Jenner family's popular reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". However, just roughly a month after their tropical vacation that was captured in the throwback snap, their friendship was ripped apart due to Jordyn's alleged affair with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Addressing the infamous cheating scandal on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk", Jordyn admitted that she and the Cleveland Cavaliers player kissed but they did nothing more than that. "I'm no home-wrecker," Jordyn tearfully said in the interview.

Regretting her mistake, she went on apologizing, "I would never try to hurt someone's home, especially someone that I love, and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I never tried to steal someone's man."