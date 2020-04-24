 
 

'Shark Tank' Star Daymond John Denies Inflating N95 Mask Price: It's 'Inaccurate'

Meanwhile, 3M, which is investigating cases of potential fraud and inflated prices with its products during the coronavirus pandemic, says that 'it has no knowledge' about the matter.

AceShowbiz - "Shark Tank" star Daymond John was accused of selling 3M N95 masks at spiked price in Florida amid Coronavirus pandemic. However, he was quick to shut down the rumors as he explained things on Twitter.

Dubbing the reports from the Miami Herald "false" and "inaccurate," the 51-year-old wrote on Thursday, April 23 in a statement, "Today’s Miami Herald story and subsequent reports are false, inaccurate and shows a complete reckless disregard for the truth."

In the reports, John was said to be approaching the state in March saying he could get 1 million masks from China at a rate of $7 per mask, which usually was sold for less than $2. It remains to be seen if they ever close the deal.

"Let me be clear," John added in the statement. "Proper reporting would have shown I did not set any prices and that my team worked with the State of Florida to: 1. Save lives 2. Help vet the overwhelming amount of incoming PPE offerings based on my manufacturing expertise and guide them how to best do this 3. Play a pivotal role to stop pricing gouging, and successfully identify potential fraud and theft of PPE product to protect taxpayers funds."

He continued, "States were not setup to vet and operate global supply chains and sourcing. Many states were forced to blindly wire money to nefarious parties around the world and ultimately never received correct or safe product. My company was serving as an intermediary to vet numerous 3M distributors and to protect Florida taxpayers, while establishing escrow protections that allowed the State to conduct proper due diligence before finalizing its purchase of masks."

John also claimed he and his Shark Group didn't make a "penny" off Florida taxpayers. "Our system did exactly what it was intended to do. No money was spent and every penny of taxpayers money remained safe," he wrote. "We will continue to work with the proper government agencies in this capacity," he added, before slamming the outlet, "The Miami Herald's characterization of my work completely disregards this. Instead, it opts for gross distortion of the truth in a blind effort to create splashy headlines to mislead readers."

Daymond John denies rumors of him selling N95 mask at higher price

Daymond John denies selling N95 mask at spiked price.

Meanwhile, 3M, which is investigating cases of potential fraud and inflated prices with its products during the coronavirus pandemic through its team of lawyers, shared to Fox News that it "has no knowledge" about the alleged illegal price gouging by the Shark Group. "3M is not aware of how the Shark Group would gain access to our respirators as it is not an authorized distributor of 3M products or one of our channel partners," it said in a statement.

