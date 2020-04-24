Rapper Fred the Godson Dies at 35 After Battling Coronavirus

Instagram Celebrity

Tributes pour in from fellow hip-hop stars like Fat Joe, Westside Gunn and Lloyd Banks, after Fred's friend DJ Self broke the sad news of the New York artist's passing on Thursday, April 23.

AceShowbiz - Another celebrity has fallen victim to the coronavirus. New York rapper Fred the Godson has passed away, weeks after he announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and received treatment at the hospital. He was 35.

Sharing the sad news was his friend DJ Self, who posted on his Instagram account on Thursday, April 23, a photo of the late star with a caption, "Was loved by many never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother." Fred's family, however, has not released a statement on his death.

Tributes have since poured in from fellow hip-hop stars. Fat Joe expressed his sadness on Instagram, "My little brother ooooh how sad am i, i prayed and prayed and prayed for you all night long. So many dreams so many conversations so many great times we had. I am in shock to say the least i love you soooooooo much little brother it's been years since i felt this pain. I always wanted the best for you, i played you all my important songs to get your feed back i respect you so much as an artist."

"Why the GOOD die young i was soooooooo proud of you little brother," he continued. "Maybe now the world will pay attention to your greatness you was always my favorite. God have mercy on his soul for he was a good man , a family man as loyal as they come. I pray that you with PUN and the fellas tell them we gavem hell out here in the world. God bless your wife your family your kids and my brother Arsonist i know Fred loves you and to the whole Hip Hop community we lost an incredible talent one of the last Mohicans."

Westside Gunn posted on his own Instagram page, "Damn Gordo @fredthegodsonmusic prayers to your family." Lloyd Banks similarly added, "Rest In Peace Fred the Godson my condolences to his family."

Fred revealed he had contracted the virus on April 6. Sharing a photo of him in the hospital, he asked fans for prayers, "I'm in here wit this Corvus 19 s**t! Please keep me in y'all prayers!!!!"

On Wednesday, April 22, the South Bronx rapper's publicist told The Source that the MC remained in intensive care after his fever peaked earlier at 105 degrees. The publicist added that his heart and vital signs were showing improvement, though his kidney function was seriously impacted due to complications from COVID-19. He was reportedly at higher risk as a result of his asthma.