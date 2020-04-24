 
 

Chris Hemsworth Calls Homeschooling Amid COVID-19 Lockdown 'Absolute Challenge'

Opening up on life in quarantine in a promotional video for Netflix, the 'Thor' star additionally shares the reason why he enjoys spending time with wife Elsa Pataky and their three children.

AceShowbiz - Chris Hemsworth is finding homeschooling his kids more "challenging" than he expected.

The "Thor" actor opened up on life in lockdown in a promotional video for Netflix, and confessed he's struggling to get his daughter India, seven, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, six, to concentrate on their studies at home.

"Home schooling them is an absolute challenge. It's three hours of negotiation and maybe 20 minutes of actual work," the actor explained. "(My children) just crave interaction with other kids so much, obviously, and that's a challenge."

The star is quarantining with his wife Elsa Pataky in their home in Byron Bay, Australia, and he went on to reflect he's enjoying some downtime during the career break.

"We're just enjoying being together. We've been dragged all over the world for so many different reasons over the last few years," he added.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Chris is offering guided meditation to help kids with stress and anxiety in association with his fitness and wellness app Centr - which he recently made free for a limited period amid the public health crisis.

The videos are available at here.

