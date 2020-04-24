Cameron Diaz Finds Incompatible Bedtime Schedules With Benji Madden Beneficial for Parenting

Instagram Celebrity

During an Instagram Live chat with make-up artist Gucci Westman, the 'Bad Teacher' actress also talks about how she likes to wake up and keep moving throughout the day while self-isolating.

AceShowbiz - Cameron Diaz and her Good Charlotte rocker husband Benji Madden's incompatible body clocks have proved invaluable when it comes to parenting their three-month-old daughter, Raddix.

Diaz joined make-up artist Gucci Westman on Wednesday (April 22) for an Instagram Live (https://www.instagram.com/gucciwestman/) chat, and revealed the pair's out of sync bedtime schedules have actually proven to be a big help in their new roles as mum and dad.

"Benji wants to go to bed late, and I like to go to bed early," the "Sex Tape" star explained. "That works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours early and he does those later feeds with her."

“(Then) I can wake up early and be with her in the morning and he can sleep," she added.

The star went on to explain that she typically goes to bed early because, even while self-isolating, she likes to wake up and attack the day with enthusiasm.

"I literally get up and don't stop moving until I lay my head down on the pillow," "The Holiday" actress added. "I'm so used to going, going, going. My engine starts and I don't idle through the day."

In a recent Instagram Live (https://www.instagram.com/katherinepower/) chat with her friend and CEO of Who What Wear, Katherine Power, the "Charlie's Angels" star gushed about being a mum, calling it "the best, best, best part of my life."

"I'm so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it," she smiled.