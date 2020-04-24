Jason Davis Died of Accidental Overdose of Painkiller, Coroners Reveal

WENN Celebrity

Two months after the former child actor was found dead in a bathroom of his California house, Los Angeles coroners rule he lost his life from the 'effects of fentanyl.'

AceShowbiz - Los Angeles coroners have ruled former child star Jason Davis died following an accidental overdose of powerful painkiller fentanyl.

The former Recess actor, who had a history of substance abuse, was found unresponsive in the bathroom of his California home on February 16, 2020, aged 35.

Police investigators were treating his passing as a possible overdose, after finding drug paraphernalia consistent with heroin use at the scene, and now the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has confirmed the use of an opioid, although they have ruled he died from the "effects of fentanyl."

According to TMZ, no other contributing factors are listed on the death report, which declares Davis' loss an accident.