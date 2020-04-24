 
 

Marvel Star J. August Richards Comes Out as Gay

Marvel Star J. August Richards Comes Out as Gay
The 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' actor is grateful for the overwhelming love and support from his online followers after the Marvel star got candid about his sexuality.

AceShowbiz - "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." star J. August Richards is thanking fans for the "avalanche of LOVE" he has received after "coming out" as gay.

The actor, who played Michael Peterson/Deathlok on the superhero series, candidly discussed his sexuality during an Instagram Live chat about his new series, "Council of Dads", and on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, he took to the photo-sharing site to express his gratitude for the support he has received.

"Yesterday was one of the best days of my life," he wrote alongside an image of himself sporting a rainbow shirt. " 'Thank you' feel like cheap words to describe the depths of the gratitude I feel for your support and the crushing avalanche of LOVE I felt aimed at me yesterday (sic)."


"Who knew that something I once thought of as terrifying had within it something so beautiful... For every comment, like, emoji, repost, phone call, text message, everything," he added. "I felt it ALL... Thank you!!!"

Ironically, in his latest series, Richards portrays a married gay man, and in his question-and-answer session for the show, he shared he felt a responsibility to be honest with fans.

"You have an opportunity to put an image into millions of homes and I wanted that image to be honest and correct," he said. "It required me to show up in a way that I haven't always when I was working."

