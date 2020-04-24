 
 

Jason Mitchell Calls Drug and Gun Arrest 'Misunderstanding'

Jason Mitchell Calls Drug and Gun Arrest 'Misunderstanding'
WENN
Celebrity

The former actor of 'The Chi' denies any wrongdoing after he was taken into police custody on felony drug and weapon charges when he was pulled over by cops.

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - A representative for actor Jason Mitchell has played down the news of his arrest on felony drug and weapons charges, insisting it's all one big "misunderstanding."

The "Straight Outta Compton" star was taken into custody in Mississippi on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 and booked for two counts each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Reports suggest police found two pounds (907 grams) of marijuana and 1,300 doses of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, in Mitchell's vehicle during a traffic stop.

However, his spokesperson is confident the 33 year old will soon be able to sort out the legal trouble once the case goes before a judge although it's not clear how he hopes to do so.

In a statement issued to TMZ, his rep writes, "News stories move fast and oftentimes without all of the facts."

"This misunderstanding will be resolved shortly. We trust that the court systems blind justice (sic) will protect Jason's rights and allow him to tell his story."

Mitchell's career has taken a hit in the past year after he faced misconduct allegations which led to his firing from the cast of Netflix movie "Desperados" and cost him the lead role in season three of TV drama "The Chi".

The actor denied any wrongdoing in both incidents.

You can share this post!

Robbie Williams Hoping to Replace Daniel Craig as New James Bond

Julianne Hough Finds Self-Isolation Away From Husband 'Magical'
Related Posts
Jason Mitchell Calls Drug and Gun Arrest 'Misunderstanding'

Jason Mitchell Calls Drug and Gun Arrest 'Misunderstanding'

'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Jason Mitchell Accused of Lying After Denying Sexual Misconduct Allegation in New Interview

Jason Mitchell Accused of Lying After Denying Sexual Misconduct Allegation in New Interview

Jason Mitchell Loses 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards Nomination Over Misconduct Allegations

Jason Mitchell Loses 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards Nomination Over Misconduct Allegations

Jason Mitchell Dropped by Agents and Managers Amid Misconduct Allegations

Jason Mitchell Dropped by Agents and Managers Amid Misconduct Allegations

Most Read
Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance
Celebrity

Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Rich the Kid's Baby Mama Tori Brixx Breaks Silence Following Arrest

Rich the Kid's Baby Mama Tori Brixx Breaks Silence Following Arrest