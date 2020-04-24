Jason Mitchell Calls Drug and Gun Arrest 'Misunderstanding'

WENN Celebrity

The former actor of 'The Chi' denies any wrongdoing after he was taken into police custody on felony drug and weapon charges when he was pulled over by cops.

Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - A representative for actor Jason Mitchell has played down the news of his arrest on felony drug and weapons charges, insisting it's all one big "misunderstanding."

The "Straight Outta Compton" star was taken into custody in Mississippi on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 and booked for two counts each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Reports suggest police found two pounds (907 grams) of marijuana and 1,300 doses of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, in Mitchell's vehicle during a traffic stop.

However, his spokesperson is confident the 33 year old will soon be able to sort out the legal trouble once the case goes before a judge although it's not clear how he hopes to do so.

In a statement issued to TMZ, his rep writes, "News stories move fast and oftentimes without all of the facts."

"This misunderstanding will be resolved shortly. We trust that the court systems blind justice (sic) will protect Jason's rights and allow him to tell his story."

Mitchell's career has taken a hit in the past year after he faced misconduct allegations which led to his firing from the cast of Netflix movie "Desperados" and cost him the lead role in season three of TV drama "The Chi".

The actor denied any wrongdoing in both incidents.