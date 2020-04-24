'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

WENN Celebrity

The 33-year-old actor who was fired from the series 'The Chi' due to alleged misconduct is facing felony charges for possession of weapons and drugs following arrest.

Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Jason Mitchell has been arrested in Mississippi on felony weapons and drug charges.

According to TMZ, the star was booked into Harrison County Jail on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, and is facing two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, plus two more felony charges for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Mitchell, who played Eazy-E in the movie "Straight Outta Compton", was busted with two guns, including a Glock 19 pistol and a mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic pistol, according to records obtained by the publication.

Further details of the arrest have yet to be revealed.

It comes following a tough time for the star, who last year was dropped from the cast of Netflix movie "Desperados" and lost his lead role in season three of TV drama "The Chi" after he was accused of misconduct regarding his interactions with two female colleagues.

Mitchell has denied any wrongdoing and blamed misunderstandings for both incidents.