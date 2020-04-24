Robbie Williams Hoping to Replace Daniel Craig as New James Bond

WENN/Universal Pictures Movie

The former Take That member is keen to be the next 007 spy agent as Daniel Craig is expected to bow out after 'No Time to Die' is released later this year.

AceShowbiz - Robbie Williams wants to show off his "serious acting range" as he tipped himself as Daniel Craig's James Bond replacement.

The "Rock DJ" hitmaker told Britain's Daily Star newspaper he could replace Craig, who quits the iconic role after his final Bond movie, "No Time to Die", comes out in November 2020.

"I want to throw my hat into the ring for the James Bond job," the former Take That singer declared. "What people don't know about me is that I am quite a serious actor and I have got range."

He added, "I am not just a cheeky chappy."

During the coronavirus lockdown, Robbie, 46, has been showing off his acting skills on Instagram Live by treating fans to dramatic readings of the lyrics to several of his songs.

His ambition comes after the hitmaker said he believes he battled coronavirus while holed up in an Airbnb rental property down the road from his family's mansion in Los Angeles as he chose to keep his distance from wife Ayda Field, 40, and their four children because he felt "lethargic, tired and heavy."