'Death of Stalin' Helmer Slams Screening of His Movie in Theater Reopening Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Armando Iannucci makes it clear that he disapproves of the screening of his movie as theaters across the states are expected to reopen their business in May.

Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - British filmmaker Armando Iannucci has slammed an initiative that will lead to his movie "The Death of Stalin" hitting U.S. cinemas that reopen next month, May 2020.

Movie theatres across the U.S. have shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic and, to help independent picture houses back on their feet, IFC Films are offering 200 of their titles for free from May 29 as part of their Indie Theater Revival Project.

However, Armando has hit out at the scheme, tweeting that it is far too soon for large events like cinema screenings to take place - and stating that he does not want his movie shown.

"I'd like to make it clear I don't approve of any of my films being shown in US movie theatres before it's clear the virus has been overcome," he wrote. "So, I don't approve of 'The Death of Stalin' being shown in US movie theatres as early as May 29th. That's simply too early."

IFC representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Other films set to be screened include "Boyhood", "45 Years", "Hunger", "Sightseers", "The Babadook", and "The Human Centipede".

Iannucci's latest film, "The Personal History of David Copperfield", had its May 2020 opening in the U.S. postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, having already debuted in the U.K.