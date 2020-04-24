6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

Instagram Celebrity

While the 'Gummo' rapper is worried that his ex-girlfriend would use their daughter Saraiyah as a ploy to reunite, sources say his reluctance to meet his child since he's released from jail is solely due to the coronavirus.

AceShowbiz - Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine's ex Sara Molina has been dissing the rapper over his role as a father or lack thereof in their child's life, but deep down she might have a different feeling about him. Words are the hip-hop star claims that his baby mama is begging to get back with him.

Sources tell TMZ that the "FEFE" hitmaker is afraid that Sara would use their daughter Saraiyah as a ploy to reunite. This might explain why he's anxious to get a custody arrangement hammered out in court, according to the tipsters.

Sara, meanwhile, accuses 6ix9ine of being an absentee father. Since he's released from jail in early April, he has shown no interest to reconnect with his kid, according to Sara. She says that she wasn't expecting him to change out of nowhere, but she's still disappointed that he hasn't tried to reach out to their daughter.

Sara reveals that 6ix9ine's mother is actively keeping in contact with her granddaughter and she's grateful for that. Sara says Saraiyah's grandmother has come over to see the little girl in person several times over the past month. She, however, claims that 6ix9ine's mother cut off communication and went off the radar right before the rapper was set to be released.

Sources explain to the site that 6ix9ine's reluctance to meet his daughter is simply because the coronavirus pandemic. He reportedly wants to make sure things are under control and put his child's safety first before he meets her.

Sara recently also shaded 6ix9ine amid reports that he has been spending his money on luxury items instead of their daughter. Responding to an Instagram user who brought up the star's rumored shopping spree, Sara simply wrote, "Let God deal with him."

6ix9ine reportedly has dropped tons of cash to buy a fleet of brand new vehicles, including a Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and a Range Rover, as well as four pricey timepieces and a $30,000 chain shaped like a shark. The New York City native reportedly made the purchase over the phone with the help of his trusted associates because of the house arrest.