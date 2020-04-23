 
 

Sada Baby Suggests NBA YoungBoy Is Gay

This arrives after the Baton Rouge rapper sparked concern among fans with his apparent suicidal messages on Twitter before he wiped out his Instagram page.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - YoungBoy Never Broke Again a.k.a. NBA YoungBoy and his girlfriend YaYa Mayweather a.k.a. Iyanna Mayweather have been making headlines for the past few weeks. However, that seems to be not enough to convince Sada Baby that YoungBoy is straight as he accuses YB of being gay.

Commenting under a video of OG Three Never Broke Again pouring lean into YB's mouth, Sada wrote, "I swear that n***a gay. Mfs be worried bout my pants doe. Wish i would let a n***a pour some s**t in my mouth."

The Detroit rapper then further explained his comments, "I never posted this s**t on my page but I said what I said. Idgaf who feel how they feel on 5 nem grave."

YoungBoy has yet to respond to the accusation. However, it seemed like there was only a little chance of him to see the comments as he recently wiped out his Instagram page following a meltdown.

He also sparked concern among fans with his apparent suicidal messages on Twitter on Sunday, April 19. The 20-year-old rapper's disturbing tweet simply read, "Suicide¿"

Without any explanation nor follow-up tweet, people have been expressing their concerns about the Baton Rouge star's mental health. "I feel as if everyone commenting on this lost should either be offering prayers or some actual guidance. This man need to be surrounded by love cause you can clearly see the pain in his eyes. Don't let the devil take over," one commented on his post.

Another echoed the remark, "Don't let the DEVIL deceive you & win. That's all he want is your soul. You have power over him and his demons. Turn to The Most High for your strength. Be strong brother." Someone else left a similar message to YoungBoy, "stay strong mane , you got kids that love you Nd need you !"

Others, meanwhile, were speculating if the "Outside Today" hitmaker was hinting at the title of his next album or song.

