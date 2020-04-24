Marlo Hampton Thinks Wendy Williams Will Be 'Amazing' Addition to 'RHOA'

Instagram TV

However, it's less likely for Wendy to appear on the Bravo show considering her fallout with NeNe recently with Marlo speaking of the situation, 'I just know NeNe was really upset.'

Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Marlo Hampton is the latest "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member who wants Wendy Williams to join the Bravo reality TV show. During an interview with HollywoodLife.com on Instagram Live on Sunday night, April 19, Marlo said that the TV host would take "RHOA" to the next level.

She mentioned that it would be interesting to have Wendy recurring in upcoming season 13 of the show, considering her on-and-off friendship with co-star NeNe Leakes. "I need her and NeNe to make up anyways, so that would be amazing," Marlo said.

"Imagine our show with Wendy on it, oh my gosh," she went on saying. While Wendy previously hinted that she's never been interested in being a Housewife, Marlo believed that "Wendy wants to come and play with us. I think she really likes to play with the girls."

However, it's less likely for Wendy to appear on "RHOA" considering her fallout with NeNe recently. When asked if they would make up this time, Marlo responded, "I don't know. I just know NeNe was really upset." She went on saying, "They took it to social media, so I don't know. Let's hope they get over it and get back to a good place."

The tension between NeNe and Wendy stemmed from when NeNe tried to get Wendy on FaceTime. "You know I don't have face or time for FaceTime, period," Williams ranted earlier this month on her talk show. "If I don't do it for my own parents of the show, why would I be doing it for someone over there. I like NeNe, but she's still an over-there person to me!"

"Honestly, here's where the ambush comes in," Wendy added. Stressing that she wasn't interested in being put on display that way again, Wendy continued, "I made it very clear, I am not a Housewife. Sorry, my career is a bit … different … than being a Housewife. I don't need that kind of attention."

Later, NeNe broke her silence on the issue in her Instagram Live. "I love to do a Q&A with you guys, but if you're going to ask me anything about Wendy, please refrain from doing so. ... "I am not that kind of friend," she said. "I've never been that kind of friend despite what you might think. Any questions I have, I would direct them to her. I wish she could have done the same. ... I am not a snitch and I will never be one."

Despite that, NeNe shared that she wouldn't "hash out friendship over social media. It won't benefit me at all. And it won't benefit any friendship that I have." However, it seemed like the 52-year-old TV star demanded a public apology for the "public disrespect."