 
 

Lil Wayne's Ex Toya Wright Says Daughter Reginae Carter Is 'Not a Fool' After YFN Lucci Split

The 'T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle' star also praises her ex-husband for keeping it real when giving their daughter Reginae advice on her relationship with her now ex-boyfriend Lucci.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne's ex-wife Antonia "Toya" Johnson a.k.a. Toya Wright has weighed in on their daughter Reginae Carter's split from YFN Lucci. More than six months after the two youngsters' split, Reginae showed her support for her daughter in making the decision to dump her rapper ex.

Speaking to HollywoodLife.com about the path that Reginae has chosen in her love life, Toya said, "Reginae definitely makes us proud." She went on praising the 21-year-old, "She's independent. She's strong. She's smart, and she's not a fool. She was young and in love, and she learned, so that's a blessing."

The former "Tiny and Toya" star also credited her ex-husband Lil Wayne for his valuable advice to their daughter when she started having doubts about the loyalty of her now ex-boyfriend. "The good part about it is that her dad always keeps it real, and lets her know what's going on," she said of the "Lollipop" hitmaker.

She continued, "We all try to instill good qualities and teach our kids good values. But of course, as they get older they tend to take their own path and we just pray that they stay true to the good qualities that we instilled within them."

Previously, Reginae shared in an episode of "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle" the advice that her father gave her about her relationship with Lucci. "To hear my daddy tell me that Lucci, he loves you probably, but he's not in love with you because of the actions and the things that he's doing," she said on the show. "My father told me that sometimes when people don't know love themselves, they can't love other people, and you can't blame them for that," she went on dishing. "Sometimes people just don't know how to love. Lil Wayne! He made the song! 'How to Love.' "

The former lovebirds were dating on and off for years, but the Instagram model revealed that she couldn't accept it when he disrespected her by posting a video of another girl getting naked and twerking at the infamous Cucumber party. She said during an Instagram Live session with Shekinah from "Love & Hip Hop", "I don't care how old I get or how young I am, I will never allow no man to post a girl shaking they ass. I don't care if she's shaking it to your music. It's a respect thing. Maybe that's just not me. Maybe that's just not my crowd. But I will never be cool with no man going to no party with no hecka naked girls shoving cucumbers anywhere."

The social media personality also declared that she would never date a rapper again following her split from Lucci, although her father is a rap star. "I would never date a rapper again. I already learned my lesson," she shared.

