 
 

Surviving Beatles Members to Offer Sing-A-Long Version of 'Yellow Submarine' Film

To entertain fans during the coronavirus lockdown, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney announce that a special edition of their 1968 animated movie will be screened on YouTube.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney are set to unveil a sing-a-long version of their animated "Yellow Submarine" film to entertain fans on lockdown.

Starr announced the news in a special message on the band's office Twitter page, revealing the 1968 movie will be screened on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/thebeatles) on Saturday (April 25) at 12pm EST.

"All aboard for the Yellow Submarine YouTube Sing-A-Long Watch Party! This Saturday, 25th April, at 9am PDT (12pm EDT/5pm BST) #StayHome with us in a celebration of love and music," he wrote.

The classic was last re-released in theatres in 2018 to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Saturday's event marks the first online screening of the film.

