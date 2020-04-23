Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

WENN Celebrity

This arrives after the former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star further fueled the speculations that she and Denise used to hookup despite the latter's marriage to Aaron Phypers.

AceShowbiz - Brandi Glanville seemingly will never address the hookup rumors between her and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Denise Richards again, even if she wants to. The 47-year-old TV star refused to spill details when a fan asked her about the matter in a comment underneath a cooking-related Instagram post on Monday, April 21.

"Can you fill us in on Denise Richards? All the best," the fan wrote. Catching wind of it, the mother of two responded, "No she sent me a cease-and-desist I will not talk about her."

This arrives after Brandi further fueled the speculations that she and Denise used to hookup despite the latter's marriage to Aaron Phypers. The 47-year-old appeared to respond to Denise's Twitter post where she asked her online devotees for help to decide a new tagline for her for the new season of the Bravo reality show.

"For anyone wanting 'tagline' help this could work, 'I might be married to a man but I am still allowed to eat p***y,' " Brandi wrote in the now-deleted tweet. She didn't mention Denise in her tweet, but it was highly likely meant for her former co-star.

The hookup rumors started when "RHOBH" cast went on a trip to Rome in late November 2019. The ladies confronted Denise about a possible affair with Brandi, and further fueling the speculations, Denise has not been wearing her wedding ring since the alleged Brandi hookup story broke.

Denise, however, denied the rumors as a rep for her said that "the story isn't true." Meanwhile, Brandi appeared to break silence on the rumors as she wrote a cryptic post on Instagram on January 9. "When you want to respond but are not 'allowed' to…," so she captioned a snap of herself laughing and looking zen on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen".

The affair rumor will allegedly play out in the new season of the Bravo hit series. "The best thing was this was all done on camera and the show's fans will get to see it all go down," the source said. Another production source claimed, "It shocked everyone as Denise constantly boasts about how great her husband is, how much she loves him and how large his penis is."