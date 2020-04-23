 
 

Halle Berry Praises Pierce Brosnan for Saving Her From Choking During 'Die Another Day' Filming

MGM
Movie

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon', the actress playing Jinx in the 2002 Bond movie recounts the time the shooting of a fig seduction scene went wrong.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pierce Brosnan stopped James Bond co-star Halle Berry from choking while the pair were filming 2002 movie "Die Another Day".

The actress, who played Jinx opposite Brosnan's 007, told "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday (April 21) that the actor saved her life after she got a fig caught in her throat.

"I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich," the 53-year-old recalled. "That was so not sexy."

The Heimlich manoeuvre is a first-aid procedure for dislodging an obstruction from a person's windpipe by applying sudden pressure to the abdomen between the belly button and rib cage.

She continued: "James Bond knows how to Heimlich! He was there for me, he will always be one of my favourite people in the whole world."

It wasn't the only terrifying experience Berry had on set - the actress suffered an injury during an action sequence in Cadiz, Spain, when debris from a smoke grenade stunt lodged in her left eye.

According to EW.com, she was transported to a local hospital where doctors removed the piece of shrapnel.

