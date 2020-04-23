Dua Lipa Claims to Be Making the Most of Coronavirus Quarantine With Anwar Hadid

WENN Celebrity

Insisting that self-isolating with her boyfriend has been 'easy and fun and chill,' the 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker reveals that the two of them have been catching up on TV shows and films.

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa is enjoying social distancing with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, insisting she's having a "blast" learning more about her beau.

The British pop star has been self-isolating with the model, who is the brother of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and the "Don't Start Now" hitmaker is thrilled to be spending every moment with the 20-year-old.

"It's been really great - easy and fun and chill," she tells People magazine. "We've been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren't expecting to just hang out. It's been an absolute blast, and we're learning so much more about each other."

The 24-year-old, who was first linked to Hadid in June (19), has been using the downtime to catch up on TV shows and films with her man.

"We have a big list, and we're slowly ticking things off," she adds. "We've watched lots of series - 'Ozark', 'Tiger King', 'Unorthodox', 'The Sinner' - and then some older movies like 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' and 'Snatch' and 'No Country for Old Men'."