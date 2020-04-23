 
 

Madonna Partners With Reform Alliance to Provide Inmates and Prison Staff With COVID-19 Masks

Madonna Partners With Reform Alliance to Provide Inmates and Prison Staff With COVID-19 Masks
Joining forces with the alliance through her Ray of Light Foundation, the 'Material Girl' hitmaker has sent 100,000 surgical masks to jails and prisons across the country.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Madonna has partnered with stars including Jay-Z and Meek Mill to support the Prison Reform Alliance's initiative to protect inmates and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The alliance is partnering with Madge's Ray of Light Foundation to send 100,000 surgical masks to jails and prisons across the U.S. The donation includes 50,000 for the Cook County Jail and the Illinois Department of Corrections, where more than 600 people have been infected and seven people have died.

Another 20,000 masks are going to the Louisiana Department of Corrections, while the remaining 30,000 masks will be distributed between Vacaville Prison in California, FCI Ray Brook in New York, and Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department in Massachusetts.

Co-chair of the Reform Alliance, Michael Rubin told TMZ, "It's absolutely crucial that we protect our inmates and prison staff, especially since social distancing guidelines are difficult to abide by in these facilities."

The new donation is the second from the organisation. Last month, the Alliance sent 100,000 surgical masks to Rikers Island, New York, the Tennessee Department of Corrections and the Mississippi State Penitentiary.

