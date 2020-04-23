 
 

Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure

Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure
WENN
Music

Speaking about his former bandmate, the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker recalls the time the 'Pillowtalk' singer told the band he was forced to go to 'The X Factor U.K.' audition by his mother.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne knew Zayn Malik wouldn't stay in One Direction as his mum had to convince him to aim for pop stardom.

The band was formed by Simon Cowell and producers from five contestants on U.K. talent show "The X Factor" in 2010, going on to finish third but becoming that year's most commercially successful act.

However, Liam reveals that he always knew Zayn's heart wasn't in the band long before his departure in March 2015, as the "Pillowtalk" hitmaker told his bandmates his mum convinced him to audition against his instincts.

"I remember Zayn telling us the story that it was his mum got him to go to the audition the day he didn't want to go and that was literally what we saw all the way through One Direction," the "Strip That Down" hitmaker tells Britain's Daily Star newspaper.

Discussing his former bandmate's attitude, he says that the Pillowtalk hitmaker, who hasn't performed live since 2016 due to anxiety issues, loves making music, but hates the trappings of fame.

"Some people are made for this thing but Zayn enjoys the side of the music where he just gets to make music," Liam explains. "I don't think he enjoys what comes with it. I think he has to be very careful where he treads."

"He likes to make songs and his songs do very well but at the same time he doesn't really like to go out and perform the songs. He doesn't really like going out and doing the press stuff that surrounds it in the crazy little world that we live in."

You can share this post!

Tiffany Haddish Gets Coy About Rumors of Her Dating Common

Dua Lipa Claims to Be Making the Most of Coronavirus Quarantine With Anwar Hadid
Related Posts
Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure

Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure

Liam Payne Apologizes After Called 'Biphobic' Over His New Song 'Both Ways'

Liam Payne Apologizes After Called 'Biphobic' Over His New Song 'Both Ways'

Liam Payne Finds Coronavirus Lockdown Difficult Over Separation From Son

Liam Payne Finds Coronavirus Lockdown Difficult Over Separation From Son

Liam Payne Provides Support to Food Banks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Liam Payne Provides Support to Food Banks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Liam Payne and Maya Henry 'Very Happy Together' Despite Split Rumors

Liam Payne and Maya Henry 'Very Happy Together' Despite Split Rumors

Most Read
Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen to Perform at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Concert
Music

Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen to Perform at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Concert

Jack Johnson to Celebrate Earth Day With Virtual Kokua Festival 2020

Jack Johnson to Celebrate Earth Day With Virtual Kokua Festival 2020

Justin Bieber Excited to Release 'Really Special' New Music: 'Be Ready'

Justin Bieber Excited to Release 'Really Special' New Music: 'Be Ready'

Niall Horan Takes Fans Behind the Scenes in New Music Video for 'Black and White'

Niall Horan Takes Fans Behind the Scenes in New Music Video for 'Black and White'

Michael Jackson Livid as Madonna Told Him to 'Dress Like a Girl'

Michael Jackson Livid as Madonna Told Him to 'Dress Like a Girl'

Rose McGowan to Release Debut Album in Support of Fight Against Coronavirus

Rose McGowan to Release Debut Album in Support of Fight Against Coronavirus

French Montana Clears the Air After Saying That He'd 'Outshine' Kendrick Lamar on Festival Stage

French Montana Clears the Air After Saying That He'd 'Outshine' Kendrick Lamar on Festival Stage

Jonas Brothers to Give Special Announcement During Planned Livestream

Jonas Brothers to Give Special Announcement During Planned Livestream

Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure

Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure

Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK Unveiled to Be Part of Lady GaGa's 'Chromatica'

Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK Unveiled to Be Part of Lady GaGa's 'Chromatica'

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

Surviving Beatles Members to Offer Sing-A-Long Version of 'Yellow Submarine' Film

Surviving Beatles Members to Offer Sing-A-Long Version of 'Yellow Submarine' Film

Ashley Benson Recruited by G-Eazy for Cover Collaboration of Radiohead's 'Creep'

Ashley Benson Recruited by G-Eazy for Cover Collaboration of Radiohead's 'Creep'