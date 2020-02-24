 
 

Damson Idris Defends Troll Calling Him 'Medium Ugly' Against His Fans

Damson Idris Defends Troll Calling Him 'Medium Ugly' Against His Fans
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

Even though the 'Snowfall' star is baffled to be called 'medium ugly,' he urges his followers not to attack the troll and reminds them that 'words cut deep.'

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - It's not everyday that you see a celebrity coming to their trolls' defense instead of attacking them, and that is what Damson Idris does. Even though the "Snowfall" actor was baffled when someone attacked his appearance, he still told his fans and followers not to attack the person.

It all started after a Twitter user asked a question on the blue bird site, "Ladies what are y'alls medium ugly standards? These are the mens in my head when I say medium ugly:" The said user included a picture of him, Meek Mill, Shameik Moore and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, prompting Damson to reply with, "My heart. Damn, what did I do?"

Fans then were quick to jump into his defense and attacked the troll, but Damson didn't want that. Later on, he returned to Twitter to urge his fans to stop what they were doing. "My group chat boys sent me this. We laughed about it," he said. "Did not imagine you guys would mock the young lady below. Let's remember that words cut deep."

He went on to say, "Please stop sending her evil offensive messages. We must love eachother in the end." To conclude his message, Damson let the troll know that he's more than willing to "be medium ugly for you hun."

Born on September 2, 1991, Damson had his breakout in 2017 thanks to his role as Franklin Saint, an ambitious 19-year-old drug dealer in Los Angeles, on FX's crime drama "Snowfall". His performance on the show earned favorable reviews, with Malcolm Venable of TV Guide calling him "nothing short of captivating." His role additionally helped him win Emerging Talent Award at the 2017 Screen Nation Film and Television in London.

Besides "Snowfall", Damson's other credits include "Megan Leavey", "Black Mirror" and "The Twilight Zone".

You can share this post!

NeNe Leakes Dubbed 'Messy' Following Reunion With Phaedra Parks' Ex-Husband Apollo Nida

Kirk Douglas Leaves Nothing to Son Michael as He Donates Most of His $61M Fortune
Related Posts
Damson Idris Defends Troll Calling Him 'Medium Ugly' Against His Fans

Damson Idris Defends Troll Calling Him 'Medium Ugly' Against His Fans

Most Read
LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara
Celebrity

LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Doja Cat Rambles About 'F**king' Russ in Suspected Cocaine-Fueled Video and He Responds

Doja Cat Rambles About 'F**king' Russ in Suspected Cocaine-Fueled Video and He Responds

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media