Damson Idris Defends Troll Calling Him 'Medium Ugly' Against His Fans

Even though the 'Snowfall' star is baffled to be called 'medium ugly,' he urges his followers not to attack the troll and reminds them that 'words cut deep.'

Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - It's not everyday that you see a celebrity coming to their trolls' defense instead of attacking them, and that is what Damson Idris does. Even though the "Snowfall" actor was baffled when someone attacked his appearance, he still told his fans and followers not to attack the person.

It all started after a Twitter user asked a question on the blue bird site, "Ladies what are y'alls medium ugly standards? These are the mens in my head when I say medium ugly:" The said user included a picture of him, Meek Mill, Shameik Moore and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, prompting Damson to reply with, "My heart. Damn, what did I do?"

Fans then were quick to jump into his defense and attacked the troll, but Damson didn't want that. Later on, he returned to Twitter to urge his fans to stop what they were doing. "My group chat boys sent me this. We laughed about it," he said. "Did not imagine you guys would mock the young lady below. Let's remember that words cut deep."

He went on to say, "Please stop sending her evil offensive messages. We must love eachother in the end." To conclude his message, Damson let the troll know that he's more than willing to "be medium ugly for you hun."

Born on September 2, 1991, Damson had his breakout in 2017 thanks to his role as Franklin Saint, an ambitious 19-year-old drug dealer in Los Angeles, on FX's crime drama "Snowfall". His performance on the show earned favorable reviews, with Malcolm Venable of TV Guide calling him "nothing short of captivating." His role additionally helped him win Emerging Talent Award at the 2017 Screen Nation Film and Television in London.

Besides "Snowfall", Damson's other credits include "Megan Leavey", "Black Mirror" and "The Twilight Zone".