NeNe Leakes Dubbed 'Messy' Following Reunion With Phaedra Parks' Ex-Husband Apollo Nida

Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes recently had a mini reunion with her former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Apollo Nida. The TV star bumped into the ex-husband of Phaedra Parks while she was in Philadelphia for comedy tour "Ladies Night Out".

It was said that during her presentation at The Met Philly, Nene met Apollo at the backstage. Apollo, who was joined by her fiancee Sherien Almufti, even took to his Instagram account to share a picture of the night.

"We had a great time hanging with @neneleakes last night," so he captioned the snap featuring him with the Bravo personality, who looked stunning in a leopard-print top and jeans. "The show was amazingly funny. After so many years thanks for the same wonderful vibes and positive energy. #muchsuccess."

Sherien also shared on her own account a couple of pictures of her and NeNe whoms she dubbed her "twin." She wrote in the captioned, "Me and my twin @neneleakes thank you for being so sweet, we had a blast."

While it seemed like both NeNe and Apollo enjoyed the reunion, some Internet users didn't think it was a good mood in NeNe's part. "MESSSYYYY," one person wrote in the comment section. "She's messy as hell," a Twitter user weighed in.

However, some others quickly came to NeNe's defense. "Ppl are cllng Nene messy but how s**t...he cm to the show so ws she nt supposed to tk a pic ...also ppl are assuming phaedra & him are in a bad space. Adults know how to be cordial," one explained.

Echoing the sentiment, one other said, "I see nothing wrong with this. He came to her show and supported her. If phaedra ain't got no issues with it why do yah." Meanwhile, somone was "glad to see NeNe and Apollo still friends, beautiful."