Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Seemingly blasting trolls who criticize his relationship with the model, the 'Snowfall' actor shares a cryptic message about not letting people take his 'good vibes' away.

Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Damson Idris checks social media trolls amid Lori Harvey dating reports. The actor has seemingly clapped back at people who criticized his relationship with the model after he went public with it.

On Tuesday, January 17, the 31-year-old returned to Instagram with a cryptic message about "miserable people" who "want to take your good vibes away," seemingly in response to social media's reactions. It read, "Happy back to the grind day. Be thankful for today & always remember, there are a bunch of miserable people out there who want to take your good vibes away. Don't let them."

Much like when Lori just started dating Michael B. Jordan, many have alleged that her current relationship with Damson is also a PR stunt. Even after the "Snowfall" star posted the cryptic message, the trolling doesn't stop.

"Well the PR stunt is working bc when last y'all posted him?" one person commented on The Shade Room's repost of Damson's Story. Another similarly remarked, "Y'all did not start posting this man that much... don't start."

A third enthused, "Just audition for Creed 3 and get it over with." Another user said, "They're just trying to warn you," while someone mocked the "Outside the Wire" actor, "He said let him be delulu in peace."

"I starting to feel bad for the fella cause this isn't gonna end well," another person warned. Someone else suggested, "Stop posting and enjoy your limited time subscription sir…*tick toc*."

Damson appeared to confirm his relationship with Lori as he shared their loved-up picture on her 26th birthday. In the picture, she could be seen smiling ear to ear with her eyes closed as her man planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. The follow-up snap, in the meantime, showed the entrepreneur holding stacks of cash in her ear.

Lori then followed suit by sharing photos of her with her new man from her recent birthday party. In one of the snaps, he wrapped his hand around her waist, while he kissed her hand in another image. Damson also posted a photo of the model kissing him on his Story on Sunday.

