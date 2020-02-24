Doja Cat Denies Being on Drugs During Recent Rant-Filled Instagram Live

Instagram Celebrity

However, fans are not completely convinced by her explanation as one fan points out that the 24-year-old 'Juicy' singer looked a 'lil shaky' during the Thursday, February 20 broadcast.

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat has broken her silence following the accusation that she was on coccaine during her recent Instagram Live. The "Juicy" singer took to Twitter to address the matter in now-deleted tweets, denying the allegation.

"Lol people think I do drugs," Doja wrote on the blue bird app. "I think I was scared I had boogers but if you guys want to be worried about me doing cocaine that's fine at least you care. That's nice of y'all."

She went on explaining why she looked like she was fiddling her nose, "I always have dookie hanging out my nose and I gotta pick it a lot cuz I get sniffles from dressing like a s**t all the time. Have you ever seen me in a sweater? No. That's why I'm digging in my f***in face."

However, fans were not completely convinced by her explanation. One fan pointed out that she looked a "lil shaky" during the Thursday, February 20 broadcast. Responding to the tweet, Doja, who previously said that she was drunk that night, clarified that she was really hammered that night. "I had to be put on an IV for alcohol poisoning shortly after that. I over drank. That's why I look f***ing terrible."

During the Live, rapper Russ left some comments, prompting the 24-year-old to clown him and tell him she didn't care if he produced his own music. "Don't get me wrong, I would braid your hair for days," she slurred. "I'm gonna f**k you but … shut the f**k up!"

Russ laughed at her incoherent rambling. "Lmao this was our exact dm 2 years ago I love it," he wrote. "Mood." The "Zoo" lyricist also gave her video a "6 star yelp review."

Earlier in the video, Doja criticized people for trying to pit female rappers like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Azealia Banks against one another. "it's the dumbest," she said. "I get it, it's fun and interesting but it's interesting to a point..."

She then sang high praise for Nicki. "She has implanted herself so deeply into all of us and into music, and into rap, and into hip-hop, in such a way that people have underappreciated her and I don't think that that's right," she said. "I don't think that that's natural. I feel like there's some weird, corny way."