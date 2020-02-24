 
 

Doja Cat Denies Being on Drugs During Recent Rant-Filled Instagram Live

Doja Cat Denies Being on Drugs During Recent Rant-Filled Instagram Live
Instagram
Celebrity

However, fans are not completely convinced by her explanation as one fan points out that the 24-year-old 'Juicy' singer looked a 'lil shaky' during the Thursday, February 20 broadcast.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat has broken her silence following the accusation that she was on coccaine during her recent Instagram Live. The "Juicy" singer took to Twitter to address the matter in now-deleted tweets, denying the allegation.

"Lol people think I do drugs," Doja wrote on the blue bird app. "I think I was scared I had boogers but if you guys want to be worried about me doing cocaine that's fine at least you care. That's nice of y'all."

She went on explaining why she looked like she was fiddling her nose, "I always have dookie hanging out my nose and I gotta pick it a lot cuz I get sniffles from dressing like a s**t all the time. Have you ever seen me in a sweater? No. That's why I'm digging in my f***in face."

However, fans were not completely convinced by her explanation. One fan pointed out that she looked a "lil shaky" during the Thursday, February 20 broadcast. Responding to the tweet, Doja, who previously said that she was drunk that night, clarified that she was really hammered that night. "I had to be put on an IV for alcohol poisoning shortly after that. I over drank. That's why I look f***ing terrible."

During the Live, rapper Russ left some comments, prompting the 24-year-old to clown him and tell him she didn't care if he produced his own music. "Don't get me wrong, I would braid your hair for days," she slurred. "I'm gonna f**k you but … shut the f**k up!"

Russ laughed at her incoherent rambling. "Lmao this was our exact dm 2 years ago I love it," he wrote. "Mood." The "Zoo" lyricist also gave her video a "6 star yelp review."

Earlier in the video, Doja criticized people for trying to pit female rappers like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Azealia Banks against one another. "it's the dumbest," she said. "I get it, it's fun and interesting but it's interesting to a point..."

She then sang high praise for Nicki. "She has implanted herself so deeply into all of us and into music, and into rap, and into hip-hop, in such a way that people have underappreciated her and I don't think that that's right," she said. "I don't think that that's natural. I feel like there's some weird, corny way."

You can share this post!

Kenya Moore's Husband Marc Daly Admits to Hating Their Marriage

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Drawing and Playing Game at His Birthday Party
Related Posts
Doja Cat Denies Being on Drugs During Recent Rant-Filled Instagram Live

Doja Cat Denies Being on Drugs During Recent Rant-Filled Instagram Live

Doja Cat Rambles About 'F**king' Russ in Suspected Cocaine-Fueled Video and He Responds

Doja Cat Rambles About 'F**king' Russ in Suspected Cocaine-Fueled Video and He Responds

Doja Cat Leaves Very Little to the Imagination in Barely-There Thong

Doja Cat Leaves Very Little to the Imagination in Barely-There Thong

Doja Cat Walks Out of Instagram Live After Getting Roasted Over Her Hairline

Doja Cat Walks Out of Instagram Live After Getting Roasted Over Her Hairline

Doja Cat Curses Out Rolling Loud Festival: Sound System Was Trash, Crowd Was Terrible

Doja Cat Curses Out Rolling Loud Festival: Sound System Was Trash, Crowd Was Terrible

Most Read
LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara
Celebrity

LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Doja Cat Rambles About 'F**king' Russ in Suspected Cocaine-Fueled Video and He Responds

Doja Cat Rambles About 'F**king' Russ in Suspected Cocaine-Fueled Video and He Responds

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media