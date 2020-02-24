 
 

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Drawing and Playing Game at His Birthday Party

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Drawing and Playing Game at His Birthday Party
The 'Lover' singer celebrates her boyfriend's 29th birthday with friends, including Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn, at luxurious London hot spot Bob Bob Ricard.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have enjoyed a low-key celebration for his 29th birthday. On Friday night, February 21, the "Lover" songstress and her actor boyfriend were reported to be drawing and playing games as the two commemorated his milestone with a dinner for six at a luxurious London hot spot.

Speaking about the couple's special outing, an eyewitness told E! News that the lovebirds went to Prince Harry's favorite restaurant Bob Bob Richard in Soho, London. They were joined by a few guests that included Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn.

Other than drawing and playing games, the pair were said to have "fun drinking champagne at the table by pushing a button that says 'Press for Champagne' and having it immediately dispensed." The so-called witness added, "They were there for several hours enjoying the night."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn spent time together.

When leaving the birthday bash, Swift and Alwyn reportedly drew giggles from Sheeran with their unique attempt to dodge the paparazzi. The "Blank Space" hitmaker and "The Favourite" actor hid under large patio umbrellas as they made their way to their waiting car. Her bodyguard was seen carrying books which included Oxford English Dictionary and A Month in the Country.

The couple disguised themselves under black umbrellas.

Ed Sheeran giggled at their incognito attempt.

Swift and Alwyn have been keeping their relationship private. They, however, were spotted looking all loved-up at an after party for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in January. "They looked inseparable and really in love," a source told E! News at the time. "Taylor had her arm on Joe, and she leaned in to kiss him several times."

Despite keeping a tight lid on her romance with Alwyn, Swift did talk a bit about their relationship in "Miss Americana". Shown embracing the British actor backstage during her Reputation Tour in the Netflix documentary, she said, "I was also falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life."

