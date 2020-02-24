 
 

Eva Mendes Says She's Not Offended by Troll Calling Her Old

WENN/Michael Wright
Celebrity

The 'Ghost Rider' star explains in a new interview why she has a classy clapback to a hater who tells her that 'she's getting old,' saying, 'I take it as a compliment.'

  Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Eva Mendes is holding onto a positive mindset when it comes to online haters. Weeks after coming up with a classy clapback at a troll who mocked her age, the actress playing Roxanne Simpson in "Ghost Rider" opened up about the reason why she was far from being offended by the rude remark.

The girlfriend of Ryan Gosling was asked why she responded the way she did when met at the 2020 Create & Cultivate conference in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 22. "I wanted to make sure to get back to that person because I had something to say and I felt like, look, you mean this, I don't think it was malicious but you mean it kind of like an insult," she told PEOPLE. "I want to show you that I take it as a compliment because I'm still here."

The actress, who will turn 46 in March, continued, "And I have, you know, instead of saying I am 46, I wish we could change it and I wish I could say, 'I have 46 years to me' because in Spanish it's very beautiful." She further explained, "It says you say, 'Tengo cuarenta seis anos' I have 46 years and in English I know, it's a little, you know it's semantics but it's important. It's like I don't feel 46 but I do feel like I have 46 years of experience to me. I just find that so empowering."

While believing her online troll has no malicious intent, the "We Own the Night" actress went on to note why she thought the ignorant comment carried more dangerous meaning. "I do not think it was a malicious comment, but I think it's more dangerous because it wasn't malicious because it's just ingrained in society that getting older is something we should either fear or be ashamed of," she dished.

"And I think the whole thing about not asking a woman what her age is archaic," the mother of two amplified her statement. "It's like you can ask me my age and I will happily tell you, I'll be shocked, somewhat shocked. I'm about to turn 46 and that's somewhat shocking to me. But I'm proud of that."

Mendes found herself being criticized after sharing a social media clip that showed off her new hairstyle. It attracted one user to comment, "She's getting old." In return, the actress wrote, "Yes your right. Thank God I'm getting old. That means I'm still here. I'm gonna be 46 soon and grateful everyday that I'm aging. Was your comment suppose to make me feel bad? It didn't. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I'm still here."

