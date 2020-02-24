Justin Bieber Makes Billboard 200 History With 'Changes'

Music

The Canadian superstar becomes the youngest solo artist to achieve seven No. 1 albums on the weekly chart after his latest album 'Changes' arrives atop the chart.

Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber now has seven No. 1 albums on Billboard 200. His latest album "Changes" arrives atop this week's chart after racking up 231,000 equivalent album units in the week ending February 20, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Of its first-week sum, 126,000 were in album sales.

Due to this, Justin has become the youngest solo artist to achieve seven No. 1 albums on the chart. The title was previously held by Elvis Presley, who logged his seventh leader of the chart when he was 26 years old. Furthermore, "Changes" marks the third-largest week of 2020 for an album after Eminem's new album "Music to Be Murdered By" and Halsey's "Manic".

Following Justin's "Changes" is another new release. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's "Artist 2.0" debuts at No. 2 with 111,000 equivalent album units. It additionally becomes the most-streamed album of the week due to its heavy streaming activity. Of the starting sum, 106,000 were in SEA units. The No. 3 spot in this week's chart is also occupied by a newcomer, Tame Impala's "The Slow Rush". Racking up 110,000 units, it marks the band's highest-charting album ever.

Last week's chart-topper, Roddy Ricch's "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial" has to give up its top spot to No. 4 with 70,000 units, while Monsta X makes their Billboard 200 debut with "All About Luv" that debuts at No. 5. In its first week, the album sold 50,000 units.

Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding" falls to No. 6 with 50,000 units, followed by Billie Eilish's "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" that dips to No. 7 with 44,000 units. Late rap star Pop Smoke's "Meet the Woo, V.2", on the other hand, fails to climb the chart even though its sales see an increase following his death. Racking up 40,000 units, it descends to No. 8.

Rounding out the top ten for this week's chart are Eminem's "Music to Be Murdered By" that slips to No. 9 with 39,000 and Halsey's "Manic". The latter effort falls to No. 10 with 31,000 units.