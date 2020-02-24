 
 

Skeet Ulrich to 'Explore Other Creative Opportunities' Following 'Riverdale' Exit

Skeet Ulrich to 'Explore Other Creative Opportunities' Following 'Riverdale' Exit
The CW
TV

Also leaving the teen drama series, Marisol Nichols says in her statement that she had 'an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life' and calls her 'amazing cast' family.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Skeet Ulrich has stunned "Riverdale" fans by revealing he is leaving the show.

The actor has portrayed F.P. Jones in the teen drama since it launched in 2017, but now he's moving on to "explore other creative opportunities".

"I'm incredibly grateful for the friendships I've made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis," Skeet shared in a statement on Sunday (February 23). "I'm proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind."

Marisol Nichols has also revealed she is leaving "Riverdale".

The actress, who portrays Hermione Lodge on the show, has released a statement to TVLine, which reads: "I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family."

"We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future."

Commenting on the exits on Sunday, "Riverdale" showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said, "Part of life in Riverdale - and part of growing up - is saying goodbye to people. I'm grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors."

"F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they're always welcome back in 'Riverdale'."

Neither castmate will return for the fifth season of the show.

You can share this post!

Eva Mendes Says She's Not Offended by Troll Calling Her Old

Jason Momoa Transforms Into Ozzy Osbourne in 'Scary Little Green Men' Teaser
Related Posts
Skeet Ulrich to 'Explore Other Creative Opportunities' Following 'Riverdale' Exit

Skeet Ulrich to 'Explore Other Creative Opportunities' Following 'Riverdale' Exit

Lili Reinhart Responds as Her Show 'Riverdale' Is Accused of Contributing to Body Image Issues

Lili Reinhart Responds as Her Show 'Riverdale' Is Accused of Contributing to Body Image Issues

'Riverdale' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Luke Perry as the Show Airs Emotional Season Premiere

'Riverdale' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Luke Perry as the Show Airs Emotional Season Premiere

'Riverdale' Creator on Luke Perry Tribute Episode: It's A Really Emotional One

'Riverdale' Creator on Luke Perry Tribute Episode: It's A Really Emotional One

Shannen Doherty Added to 'Riverdale' for Luke Perry Tribute Episode

Shannen Doherty Added to 'Riverdale' for Luke Perry Tribute Episode

Most Read
'The Real' Co-Host Amanda Seales Goes Off on 'Extra' for Bringing Up Jeannie Mai Rumored Feud
TV

'The Real' Co-Host Amanda Seales Goes Off on 'Extra' for Bringing Up Jeannie Mai Rumored Feud

Edie Falco's New Series Filmed in Fake L.A. as She Refuses to Go to West Coast

Edie Falco's New Series Filmed in Fake L.A. as She Refuses to Go to West Coast

Jennifer Lahmers Defends Herself After Seemingly Pissing Off 'The Real' Hosts

Jennifer Lahmers Defends Herself After Seemingly Pissing Off 'The Real' Hosts

John Krasinski Admits to Be Struggling After the End of 'The Office'

John Krasinski Admits to Be Struggling After the End of 'The Office'

Katy Perry Falls to the Ground Amid Gas Leak During 'American Idol' Audition

Katy Perry Falls to the Ground Amid Gas Leak During 'American Idol' Audition

'Friends' Reunion Special in the Works on HBO Max

'Friends' Reunion Special in the Works on HBO Max

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn Join Forces for Watergate Series 'Gaslit'

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn Join Forces for Watergate Series 'Gaslit'

Skeet Ulrich to 'Explore Other Creative Opportunities' Following 'Riverdale' Exit

Skeet Ulrich to 'Explore Other Creative Opportunities' Following 'Riverdale' Exit

'American Idol' Recap: A Contestant Gets Three Yes and Hug From Katy Perry

'American Idol' Recap: A Contestant Gets Three Yes and Hug From Katy Perry

Tami Roman Alludes to Evelyn Lovada Being the Reason of Shaunie O'Neal Fall-Out

Tami Roman Alludes to Evelyn Lovada Being the Reason of Shaunie O'Neal Fall-Out