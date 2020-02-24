Tori Spelling Opens Up About Kids Being Bullied in Emotional Post

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling's kids apparently aren't free from being bullied. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum recently took to her Instagram account that two of of her five kids, whom she shares with husband Dean McDermott, had been through "so much bullying."

In the Saturday, February 22 post on the photo-sharing site, Tori explained that 12-year-old Liam and 11-year-old Stella have faced bullying at their schools. "My two 1st born... they have been thru so much bullying I can no longer not share and express ourselves," so the actress began her post.

"Stella is 11. She was 1 in this pic. Innocent little being that only knew unconditional love, honesty, exploration, & kindness. Her beautiful heart, full of hope. Between her last year at her elementary school or the 1st year at her middle school this human has endured enough bullying for a lifetime," Tori explained alongside a picture of her daughter.

Tori continued saying that Stella allegedly acted like "patient zero" and "she's playing the victim" in her old school in Encino. The school also told Tori that they were "talking to the parents of that said bully" and "he is trying to change." However, according to Tori, "He never did! Never any consequences for his actions towards my daughter and other kids."

"This child's parents are on the board of the school. They give a lot of money to this school. Financially, we aren't able too. So, they won," Tori shared, adding that she and husband then "moved kiddos to another school" but that only made the matter worse as Stella got comments about of "her weight" and "sexual things."

The boy was expelled but the damaged has done. "She now has panic attacks and doesn’t want to return to school," Tori said of Stella. "This girl, 2 years ago told me she wanted to be President or work to empower women daily."

As for Liam, she said that "he graduated last year from Encino but not without the principal telling us he was 'unmotivated' & lazy. Poor guy thought from way he was treated by her that he was 'stupid'." Tori insisted that Liam is "a hilarious, smart, outgoing, and a creative kind guy!"

Liam was also bullied at the same school as Stella where he started his new middle school. "He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional based headaches and stomach aches. This school ( who did help with Stella's situation) did not help with Liams," Tori explained. "He continued to be bullied so bad we had to leave. Was hesitant to post this bc as celebs we are sometimes judged for having problems others have."

Fans sent supportive messages in the comment section. "I am so sorry Tori. This is not ok no matter who you are or where your kids go to school," one said, while another commented, "Heart breaking! Children should feel safe at school! Think you for sharing with all of us!"