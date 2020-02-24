Wendy Williams Officially Introduces Boyfriend After Accused of Faking Her Date

Instagram Celebrity

The 55-year-old 'Wendy Williams Show' host has responded to 'imaginary boyfriend' claim by revealing the identity of her weekend date on her Instagram page.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams finally revealed the identity of her new boyfriend following a sneak peek of their dinner date. The 55-year-old TV show host initially didn't show his face, which led some people to be skeptical and call her date an "imaginary boyfriend."

Action speaks louder than words so she posted on Instagram a picture of them cuddling on "another Friday night." He's a New York jeweler known as Big Will a.k.a. Willdaboss. The lovebirds looked happy together as they flashed big smiles in the photo.

It's not the first time she posted about him. She repped his work on her show back in 2019 when she showed off her new necklace after getting her Hollywood Walk of Fame star. She simply called him her jeweler back then.

A few months later, she flaunted another sparkling necklace on her show. She showed off their picture from the Super Bowl weekend on the big screen and blushed when the audience said "aww." They seemingly got closer as she called him a "friend."

On Valentine's Day, she sported a new diamond necklace with a heart pendant. She said on her show it's a gift from a "visitor" who's going to "come by later." Meanwhile, he described it on his Instagram as a "V-Day Special for the incomparable @wendyshow."

Wendy Williams was previously married to Bert Girigorie, whom she described as a salesperson in her memoir. They split only months after swapping vows in 1994.

She married her second husband Kevin Hunter in 1997. They welcomed a son in 2000. She filed for divorce in April 2019 after discovering he just fathered a child with his mistress. She said it's the last straw for her, "Infidelity is one thing. A full baby is a whole another topic."