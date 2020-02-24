 
 

Wendy Williams Officially Introduces Boyfriend After Accused of Faking Her Date

Wendy Williams Officially Introduces Boyfriend After Accused of Faking Her Date
Instagram
Celebrity

The 55-year-old 'Wendy Williams Show' host has responded to 'imaginary boyfriend' claim by revealing the identity of her weekend date on her Instagram page.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams finally revealed the identity of her new boyfriend following a sneak peek of their dinner date. The 55-year-old TV show host initially didn't show his face, which led some people to be skeptical and call her date an "imaginary boyfriend."

Action speaks louder than words so she posted on Instagram a picture of them cuddling on "another Friday night." He's a New York jeweler known as Big Will a.k.a. Willdaboss. The lovebirds looked happy together as they flashed big smiles in the photo.

It's not the first time she posted about him. She repped his work on her show back in 2019 when she showed off her new necklace after getting her Hollywood Walk of Fame star. She simply called him her jeweler back then.

A few months later, she flaunted another sparkling necklace on her show. She showed off their picture from the Super Bowl weekend on the big screen and blushed when the audience said "aww." They seemingly got closer as she called him a "friend."

On Valentine's Day, she sported a new diamond necklace with a heart pendant. She said on her show it's a gift from a "visitor" who's going to "come by later." Meanwhile, he described it on his Instagram as a "V-Day Special for the incomparable @wendyshow."

Wendy Williams was previously married to Bert Girigorie, whom she described as a salesperson in her memoir. They split only months after swapping vows in 1994.

She married her second husband Kevin Hunter in 1997. They welcomed a son in 2000. She filed for divorce in April 2019 after discovering he just fathered a child with his mistress. She said it's the last straw for her, "Infidelity is one thing. A full baby is a whole another topic."

You can share this post!

Matt Barnes Describes Relationship With Baby Mama as 'Playing House' Amid Feud Over Their Son

Erykah Badu Reacts as She's Accused of Copying Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina-Scented Candle
Related Posts
Wendy Williams Officially Introduces Boyfriend After Accused of Faking Her Date

Wendy Williams Officially Introduces Boyfriend After Accused of Faking Her Date

Wendy Williams Clowned for 'Imaginary Boyfriend' After Teasing a Hot Date

Wendy Williams Clowned for 'Imaginary Boyfriend' After Teasing a Hot Date

Wendy Williams Takes Kylie Jenner's Side Amid Backlash Over Her Letting Stormi Wear Hoop Earrings

Wendy Williams Takes Kylie Jenner's Side Amid Backlash Over Her Letting Stormi Wear Hoop Earrings

Wendy Williams Blasted for Appearing to Mock Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee

Wendy Williams Blasted for Appearing to Mock Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee

Wendy Williams Apologizes for Telling Gay Men to Stop Wearing Skirts and Heels

Wendy Williams Apologizes for Telling Gay Men to Stop Wearing Skirts and Heels

Most Read
LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara
Celebrity

LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media