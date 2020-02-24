Dua Lipa Chops off Her Damaged Hair

WENN/Sean Thorton Celebrity

The 'IDGAF' singer explains to her online devotees that her new quirky haircut was an attempt to save her damaged tresses because of 'bleached breakages.'

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa was forced to cut her hair due to "bleached breakages."

The "Physical" hitmaker debuted her new look earlier this week, with two-tone bangs and a cropped blonde fringe - a style the 24-year-old admitted wasn't her choosing.

After fans probed the star online about her new cut, she penned, "PSA: This is not a haircut, it's bleached breakages but I'm running with it," explaining that since she had bleached her hair so much, it started to "break off."

Dua is gearing up for the release of her new album, "Future Nostalgia", which drops April 3, 2020. The star will kick off her European tour on 26 April in Madrid, Spain.