BTS Credits RM's Old Tweet for Making Sia Duet Happen

RM remembers tweeting about the 'Cheap Thrills' hitmaker, gushing over the Aussie female singer when she first released her breakout single 'Chandelier'.

Feb 24, 2020

BTS (Bangtan Boys) has shared a tweet from six years ago sowed the seed for their new collaboration with Sia Furler.

The K-pop group teamed up with "The Greatest" hitmaker on the new tune "On", which is featured as a bonus track on their new album "Map of the Soul: 7", out now.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, singer RM confessed he reached out to the star when she released her breakout hit "Chandelier", which he suspects put the group on the star's radar.

"I tweeted about her like six years ago when Chandelier was first released. I just watched the movie, on the day it was released and I was shocked. I never knew about her before, but I watched the music video and I got shocked," he said. "I (tweeted), 'This artist got to go to Billboard No. 1.' I tweeted about that and collaboration happened."

Gushing over their tune with the pop star, band member J-Hope added, "Every time we do these collaborations, we're always amazed that we're able to work with these great artists and this time it was the same. It was really amazing and interesting. Her voice is amazing."