 
 

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The 'Anaconda' rapper sent her online followers into frenzy when she seemingly hints at having a bun in the oven in an Instagram video with husband Kenneth Petty.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj sparked pregnancy rumors. In her latest Instagram video, the 37-year-old female rapper was smiling as her husband Kenneth Petty was rubbing her belly while saying, "On our way to Trinidad with your dad."

Fans soon flooded her comment section with questions and congratulations. "YASSS QUEEEN," one wrote. Another commented, "CONGRATULATIONS beautiful, this is gonna be epic."

The femcee answered some of the fans' questions. To someone who asked if she's really pregnant, she replied, "Why I feel like I'm about to get a beating? Y'all swear y'all my mother chile [frown]. I'm pregnant with so many ideas for this album. It'll be my best."

Another asked why Kenneth kept rubbing her stomach. "Babe u gotta ask him. He rubs my feet & my stomach. Ima tell him stop rubbing my stomach tho. Cuz chile...," she wrote.

Then what did she try to tell her fans with the video? She explained, "That I'm in Trinidad & I'm excited to be back [tired face]."

If Nicki really is pregnant, it will be the first child for the rap star. Meanwhile, Kenneth already has children from a previous relationship. When the couple went public with their relationship, his baby mama claimed he left her for the rapper. "Have no problem with her. But she messing with my man who was living with me!!" she claimed on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth are childhood friends. She started dating him in 2018. She announced their marriage in October 2019 following a year of dating.

She's facing backlash due to his criminal records. He's found guilty of attempted rape, but she insisted it's not what it seemed as she vehemently defended him, "He was 15, she was 16 ... in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y'all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you boo."

Nicki previously dated "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star Safaree Samuels and fellow rapper Meek Mill. She recently butted heads with Meek during a shopping trip and they continued their dispute on Twitter.

You can share this post!

Dua Lipa Chops off Her Damaged Hair

Matt Barnes Describes Relationship With Baby Mama as 'Playing House' Amid Feud Over Their Son
Related Posts
Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Besides Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, These Celebrities Turn From Lovers to Enemies

Besides Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, These Celebrities Turn From Lovers to Enemies

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Nicki Minaj Criticizes Democratic Nominees for Tearing Down Each Other

Nicki Minaj Criticizes Democratic Nominees for Tearing Down Each Other

Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Maraj Is the Spitting Image of Herself in Rare Family Footage

Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Maraj Is the Spitting Image of Herself in Rare Family Footage

Most Read
LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara
Celebrity

LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media