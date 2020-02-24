Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The 'Anaconda' rapper sent her online followers into frenzy when she seemingly hints at having a bun in the oven in an Instagram video with husband Kenneth Petty.

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj sparked pregnancy rumors. In her latest Instagram video, the 37-year-old female rapper was smiling as her husband Kenneth Petty was rubbing her belly while saying, "On our way to Trinidad with your dad."

Fans soon flooded her comment section with questions and congratulations. "YASSS QUEEEN," one wrote. Another commented, "CONGRATULATIONS beautiful, this is gonna be epic."

The femcee answered some of the fans' questions. To someone who asked if she's really pregnant, she replied, "Why I feel like I'm about to get a beating? Y'all swear y'all my mother chile [frown]. I'm pregnant with so many ideas for this album. It'll be my best."

Another asked why Kenneth kept rubbing her stomach. "Babe u gotta ask him. He rubs my feet & my stomach. Ima tell him stop rubbing my stomach tho. Cuz chile...," she wrote.

Then what did she try to tell her fans with the video? She explained, "That I'm in Trinidad & I'm excited to be back [tired face]."

If Nicki really is pregnant, it will be the first child for the rap star. Meanwhile, Kenneth already has children from a previous relationship. When the couple went public with their relationship, his baby mama claimed he left her for the rapper. "Have no problem with her. But she messing with my man who was living with me!!" she claimed on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth are childhood friends. She started dating him in 2018. She announced their marriage in October 2019 following a year of dating.

She's facing backlash due to his criminal records. He's found guilty of attempted rape, but she insisted it's not what it seemed as she vehemently defended him, "He was 15, she was 16 ... in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y'all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you boo."

Nicki previously dated "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star Safaree Samuels and fellow rapper Meek Mill. She recently butted heads with Meek during a shopping trip and they continued their dispute on Twitter.