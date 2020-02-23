 
 

Draya Michele's Ex Accuses Her of Sleeping With Everyone After She Says He Took Her Car

Draya Michele's Ex Accuses Her of Sleeping With Everyone After She Says He Took Her Car
The NFL cornerback Orlando Scandrick claims his former fiancee has been sleeping with 'everyone' after she calls him out for allowing his 'homeboys' to drive her old car.

AceShowbiz - Former couple Draya Michele and Orlando Scandrick were throwing shots at each other on social media. It began with her dissing the football player for taking her old car. In response, the NFL cornerback claimed she's sleeping with everyone.

"He got his homeboys driving my old car, I can't wait to see who's gonna be wearing my watch [clown face]," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. He hit back, "You out here fuccn everyone and now you jus saying anything I understand your mental confusion."

He also posted this cryptic note on his Instagram story, "Learn to be DONE! NOT mad, not bothered, Just DONE! Protect your peace at ALL cost."

Not to be outdone, she mocked him, "…but someone IS mad." She also wrote, "Know the difference. Never mad over a man. Just a lil but hurt over things I lost in the fire. I'd never bring up nothing bout him and b***h cuz I don't care bout that."

Draya Michele and Orlando Scandrick started having an on-and-off relationship in 2013. They got engaged in 2015 and she gave birth to his son in 2016. She announced their latest breakup just before Christmas 2019, saying she had been single for the entire month of December.

Draya was seen on a date with another NFL athlete Corey Coleman following their split while Orlando showed his interest in Cydney Christine on Instagram.

