Country Singer Lindsey Lagestee Died After Hit by Car on Her Way to Concert

The Dixie Crush singer passed away in hospital a few days after she was struck by a car while crossing the street on her way to a performance in Chicago.

Feb 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Country music star Lindsey Lagestee died after being struck by a car aged 25.

The Dixie Crush singer, who co-founded the group in 2015, passed away after being hit by a car on the way to a performance in Illinois on February 14, 2020, confirmed the cover band via its Facebook page.

"Some of you may have already heard the terrible news, but It is with the heaviest of hearts, we sadly share that Lindsey Renee passed away on Monday due to complications from the accident last Friday," the statement read. "Our hearts are broken over this senseless tragedy."

Bandmate Jim Nonneman told Taste of Country that Lagestee was struck while crossing a street just moments after arriving to play a show in Chicago.

"She had just parked a couple of blocks down for the club we were scheduled to play," he said. "She exited her pickup truck and was making her way to the venue when she was struck by a car."

The star was rushed to a local hospital, but she died from her injuries three days later.

In the message, the band called Lindsey an "incredible performer, great friend and the best bandmate." They also thanked their fans for the outpouring of support following the tragedy.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020.