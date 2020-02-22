 
 

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split
Instagram
Celebrity

The 21-year-old male model announces his marriage to 'best friend' and fellow model Nara in an Instagram video that shows them passionately locking lips at the ceremony.

  • Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lucky Blue Smith is no longer a bachelor. The 21-year-old stunner revealed on Instagram on Friday, February 21 that he has gotten married to his fellow model Nara along with a sweet video taken from the ceremony.

In the video, Lucky was lying on the grass as his wife got on top of him and they started passionately locking lips. The male model looked dapper in a blue suit as Nara kept things simple and traditional in a white gown. She also opted out from wearing a veil. "I married my best friend today," he said in the caption of the video.

Nara also took to her account to share her own video, giving a better view of her wedding dress. The clip featured her jumping into his embrace before they started kissing again. "They boy who stole my heart... I married my best friend today," she wrote alongside the photo.

It's unclear when exactly Lucky and Nara started dating, but they went Instagram official in November last year. At the time, he posted on the photo-sharing site a snap of her hugging his now-wife from behind while giving her a kiss on the head.

Prior to being with Nara, Lucky was in relationship with Stormi Bree. The exes share a daughter named Gravity Blue Smith, who was born in 2017. Ever since they parted ways, Lucky decided to post less about their daughter and that led people to think that he didn't fulfill his co-parenting duties. Hitting back at the trolls, he said, "Just because I don't blast my daughter on social media to the world does NOT mean I'm not with her."

He continued, "Let's get this straight so anyone who's wondering or has ever wondered, I have 50% legal AND physical custody of Gravity, when I travel for work I make up the days that I have missed, as does her mother. Social media can be extremely deceiving, so before you make assumptions KNOW your facts, and this goes for everyone not just me. You have no clue what people are actually dealing behind the scenes, so please don't automatically assume something is happening the way it seems just because you see it on social media."

You can share this post!

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Dwyane Wade Gives Gabrielle Union Sweet Shoutout on First Rap Song 'Season Ticket Holder'
Related Posts
Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Cindy Crawford's Family Is in 'Tense' Situation Due to Her Son Presley Gerber

Cindy Crawford's Family Is in 'Tense' Situation Due to Her Son Presley Gerber