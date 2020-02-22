Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Instagram Celebrity

The 21-year-old male model announces his marriage to 'best friend' and fellow model Nara in an Instagram video that shows them passionately locking lips at the ceremony.

Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lucky Blue Smith is no longer a bachelor. The 21-year-old stunner revealed on Instagram on Friday, February 21 that he has gotten married to his fellow model Nara along with a sweet video taken from the ceremony.

In the video, Lucky was lying on the grass as his wife got on top of him and they started passionately locking lips. The male model looked dapper in a blue suit as Nara kept things simple and traditional in a white gown. She also opted out from wearing a veil. "I married my best friend today," he said in the caption of the video.

Nara also took to her account to share her own video, giving a better view of her wedding dress. The clip featured her jumping into his embrace before they started kissing again. "They boy who stole my heart... I married my best friend today," she wrote alongside the photo.

It's unclear when exactly Lucky and Nara started dating, but they went Instagram official in November last year. At the time, he posted on the photo-sharing site a snap of her hugging his now-wife from behind while giving her a kiss on the head.

Prior to being with Nara, Lucky was in relationship with Stormi Bree. The exes share a daughter named Gravity Blue Smith, who was born in 2017. Ever since they parted ways, Lucky decided to post less about their daughter and that led people to think that he didn't fulfill his co-parenting duties. Hitting back at the trolls, he said, "Just because I don't blast my daughter on social media to the world does NOT mean I'm not with her."

He continued, "Let's get this straight so anyone who's wondering or has ever wondered, I have 50% legal AND physical custody of Gravity, when I travel for work I make up the days that I have missed, as does her mother. Social media can be extremely deceiving, so before you make assumptions KNOW your facts, and this goes for everyone not just me. You have no clue what people are actually dealing behind the scenes, so please don't automatically assume something is happening the way it seems just because you see it on social media."