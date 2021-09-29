 
 

Lucky Blue Smith and Wife Nara Pellman Expecting Baby No. 2

While the unborn baby will be the couple's second child, it is Lucky's third child as the model shares 4-year-old daughter Gravity Blue with former girlfriend Stormi Bree.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lucky Blue Smith is expanding his family. The 23-year-old model and musician announced on his Instagram account that he and wife Nara Pellman are expecting their second child together.

On Monday, September 27, Lucky shared a picture of him smiling widely while cradling Nara's baby bump. In the photo, which was taken at the beach, saw Nara donning a beige bikini with the The Atomics drummer going toplesss.

In the caption, Lucky appeared to tease their baby's name. "Boy or girl? Can't wait to meet you, S," the soon-to-be father of three wrote. Nara also shared a similar picture on her own Instagram page, captioning the snap, "we love you, S."

Later on Tuesday, Lucky further shared more insights into their second pregnancy. During a Q&A on his Instagram Story, Lucky revealed that Nara is due in January. The couple has already known the sex of their baby on the way, but decides to keep it a secret for the time being.

Lucky Blue Smith teased his unborn baby's name

Lucky Blue Smith teased his unborn baby's name.

A fan also asked the model to give them "the second letter of the baby's name." To answer the question, Lucky hinted, "The baby's initials are STS." He also discussed Nara and his eldest daughter Gravity Blue, whom he shares with former girlfriend Stormi Bree. According to him, Nara and Gravity "have the cutest relationship together."

The baby news arrives just 11 months after the young couple welcomed their first daughter, Rumble Honey, on October 7, 2020. While the unborn baby will be their second child, it is Lucky's third child.

Lucky and Nara tied the knot in a romantic beachside wedding on February 21, 2020. "I married my best friend today?" so Lucky wrote alongside a sweet video of them kissing as they laid in the grass. Nara also shared the happy news on her account, writing, "The boy who stole my heart… I married my best friend today." She also attached a picture of the big moment.

