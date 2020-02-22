 
 

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker, who used to get flirty with Champagne Papi before she was married, has blocked the Canadian rapper on all of her social media platforms possibly at the request of her husband.

  • Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj appears to keep her distance from Drake after she got married to Kenneth Petty. The Trinidad and Tobago-born raptress, who used to be good friends and often flirted with the Canadian rapper, has blocked him on all of her social media platforms last week.

Some fans noticed this before MTO News confirmed it. "She blocked him, I can tell since I no longer see his like on a that song she posted of his back in June," one of Nicki's followers pointed it out.

According to the news outlet, the "Super Bass" hitmaker blocked Drake at the request of her husband Kenneth. An entertainment insider, who is said to be friendly with both Nicki and Drake, explained, "Drake always flirts with Nicki - I mean always. But now she's a married woman. Maybe her husband asked her to block Drake, to stop any problems."

This isn't too surprising though, as Kenneth has previously displayed how protective he could be as a husband. The successful entrepreneur and music executive almost got into a fist fight with Nicki's ex-boyfriend Meek Mill when they ran into each other at high-end clothing store Maxfield in West Hollywood last month.

Meek was already in the story with his entourage when Nicki and her husband came in and approached him. When Kenneth started getting loud, Meek suggested they all have a word in private, but the couple reportedly refused. A source, however, said said Meek provoked the couple by giving them dirty stare.

Meek was eventually escorted out of the store by both his own security team and guys working for the boutique. He reportedly wanted to keep things civil because "he's just happy he's in a much better place, personally and professionally, than he was back when he and Nicki were dating."

Nicki began dating Meek in early 2015, following her split from longtime boyfriend Safaree Samuels in 2014. She announced her split from Meek in January 2017 after two years of dating. The 37-year-old star went on dating Kenneth in December 2018 and the two tied the knot in October last year.

You can share this post!

Tristan Thompson Dances with Daughter True in Rare Video

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split
Related Posts
Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Nicki Minaj Criticizes Democratic Nominees for Tearing Down Each Other

Nicki Minaj Criticizes Democratic Nominees for Tearing Down Each Other

Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Maraj Is the Spitting Image of Herself in Rare Family Footage

Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Maraj Is the Spitting Image of Herself in Rare Family Footage

Nicki Minaj Hits Back at Trolls Who Doubt She Really Twerks in NSFW Video

Nicki Minaj Hits Back at Trolls Who Doubt She Really Twerks in NSFW Video

Gay Couple Goes Viral for Divorcing Due to Disagreement Over Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Feud

Gay Couple Goes Viral for Divorcing Due to Disagreement Over Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Feud

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Cindy Crawford's Family Is in 'Tense' Situation Due to Her Son Presley Gerber

Cindy Crawford's Family Is in 'Tense' Situation Due to Her Son Presley Gerber