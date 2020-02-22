Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker, who used to get flirty with Champagne Papi before she was married, has blocked the Canadian rapper on all of her social media platforms possibly at the request of her husband.

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj appears to keep her distance from Drake after she got married to Kenneth Petty. The Trinidad and Tobago-born raptress, who used to be good friends and often flirted with the Canadian rapper, has blocked him on all of her social media platforms last week.

Some fans noticed this before MTO News confirmed it. "She blocked him, I can tell since I no longer see his like on a that song she posted of his back in June," one of Nicki's followers pointed it out.

According to the news outlet, the "Super Bass" hitmaker blocked Drake at the request of her husband Kenneth. An entertainment insider, who is said to be friendly with both Nicki and Drake, explained, "Drake always flirts with Nicki - I mean always. But now she's a married woman. Maybe her husband asked her to block Drake, to stop any problems."

This isn't too surprising though, as Kenneth has previously displayed how protective he could be as a husband. The successful entrepreneur and music executive almost got into a fist fight with Nicki's ex-boyfriend Meek Mill when they ran into each other at high-end clothing store Maxfield in West Hollywood last month.

Meek was already in the story with his entourage when Nicki and her husband came in and approached him. When Kenneth started getting loud, Meek suggested they all have a word in private, but the couple reportedly refused. A source, however, said said Meek provoked the couple by giving them dirty stare.

Meek was eventually escorted out of the store by both his own security team and guys working for the boutique. He reportedly wanted to keep things civil because "he's just happy he's in a much better place, personally and professionally, than he was back when he and Nicki were dating."

Nicki began dating Meek in early 2015, following her split from longtime boyfriend Safaree Samuels in 2014. She announced her split from Meek in January 2017 after two years of dating. The 37-year-old star went on dating Kenneth in December 2018 and the two tied the knot in October last year.