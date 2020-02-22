 
 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Recalls 'Challenging' Time Working on 'No Time to Die' Script

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Recalls 'Challenging' Time Working on 'No Time to Die' Script
WENN/Instar
Movie

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's 'Woman's Hour', the 'Killing Eve' creator admits that she had to combine Daniel Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga's vision for the James Bond movie.

  • Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Waller-Bridge found working on the new James Bond film "No Time to Die" "challenging" as she had to live up to Daniel Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga's vision for the franchise.

The "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve" creator was brought on board late in the day to work on the script for the new movie, which is due out in April (2020).

In an interview on BBC Radio 4's "Woman's Hour" programme the award-winning actress/ writer revealed she had found penning scenes a challenge as she was having to combine her ideas with others.

"It was really challenging, my role there was to try and be helpful and to offer things," the star said.

Explaining her contribution, she added: "The script was there. Cary had a really specific vision for the movie and so did Daniel, and it had been in development for a really long time and they had a script."

"So that process for me was about stepping back and just saying, 'I'm going to give you these options and then you can use any of them or you can get rid of all of them', because everybody was writing on it. There were just so many ideas."

Although, she felt at home in the writers' room - there were reminders she was working on the set of a huge blockbuster.

"You got to meet Daniel and have these incredible conversations about this character you've grown up with and suddenly, when you're on board it's like every other job," Phoebe gushed.

"Because everyone's just making a story. Making a thing work. Suddenly, you're in a room again with Post-Its on the wall, but then you'll go to the loo and see a set being built outside for some extraordinary thing and say 'oh this is different'."

You can share this post!

Lil Peep's Estate to Support Greenpeace With New Streetwear Merchandise

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man
Related Posts
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Recalls 'Challenging' Time Working on 'No Time to Die' Script

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Recalls 'Challenging' Time Working on 'No Time to Die' Script

'No Time to Die' Chinese Press Tour Called Off Due to Coronavirus

'No Time to Die' Chinese Press Tour Called Off Due to Coronavirus

James Norton Reacts to Claim of Him Being the Top Pick as the Next James Bond

James Norton Reacts to Claim of Him Being the Top Pick as the Next James Bond

James Bond 'Can Be of Any Color,' But Can't Be Female, Says Producer

James Bond 'Can Be of Any Color,' But Can't Be Female, Says Producer

Billie Eilish Allegedly Records James Bond Song for New Movie 'No Time to Die'

Billie Eilish Allegedly Records James Bond Song for New Movie 'No Time to Die'

Most Read
Ben Affleck Dropped Out of 'The Batman' Over Fears of Alcohol Relapse
Movie

Ben Affleck Dropped Out of 'The Batman' Over Fears of Alcohol Relapse

Bow Wow Claims to Have Better Movies Than Nick Cannon: 'Sorry Dawg'

Bow Wow Claims to Have Better Movies Than Nick Cannon: 'Sorry Dawg'

Jennifer Lawrence to End Acting Hiatus With Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence to End Acting Hiatus With Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

'Parasite' Distributor Savagely Claps Back at Trump for Criticizing Its Oscars Win: 'He Can't Read'

'Parasite' Distributor Savagely Claps Back at Trump for Criticizing Its Oscars Win: 'He Can't Read'

Tom Holland Rules Out Doing 'Back to the Future' Remake

Tom Holland Rules Out Doing 'Back to the Future' Remake

Anthony Hopkins Set to Play Mike Tyson's Trainer in Biopic

Anthony Hopkins Set to Play Mike Tyson's Trainer in Biopic

'Parasite' Director Brings to Light Heartfelt Letter He Got From Martin Scorsese

'Parasite' Director Brings to Light Heartfelt Letter He Got From Martin Scorsese

James Corden Has No Regret Doing 'Cats'

James Corden Has No Regret Doing 'Cats'

John Krasinski Defends Playing 'Conservative' Characters, Insists He Has No Ulterior Motive

John Krasinski Defends Playing 'Conservative' Characters, Insists He Has No Ulterior Motive

Liam Neeson Used Stunt Double for Butt Scene

Liam Neeson Used Stunt Double for Butt Scene

Bette Midler Dubs Donald Trump 'Parasite' After President's Jab at the Movie's Oscars Win

Bette Midler Dubs Donald Trump 'Parasite' After President's Jab at the Movie's Oscars Win

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Recalls 'Challenging' Time Working on 'No Time to Die' Script

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Recalls 'Challenging' Time Working on 'No Time to Die' Script