Phoebe Waller-Bridge Recalls 'Challenging' Time Working on 'No Time to Die' Script

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's 'Woman's Hour', the 'Killing Eve' creator admits that she had to combine Daniel Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga's vision for the James Bond movie.

Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Waller-Bridge found working on the new James Bond film "No Time to Die" "challenging" as she had to live up to Daniel Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga's vision for the franchise.

The "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve" creator was brought on board late in the day to work on the script for the new movie, which is due out in April (2020).

In an interview on BBC Radio 4's "Woman's Hour" programme the award-winning actress/ writer revealed she had found penning scenes a challenge as she was having to combine her ideas with others.

"It was really challenging, my role there was to try and be helpful and to offer things," the star said.

Explaining her contribution, she added: "The script was there. Cary had a really specific vision for the movie and so did Daniel, and it had been in development for a really long time and they had a script."

"So that process for me was about stepping back and just saying, 'I'm going to give you these options and then you can use any of them or you can get rid of all of them', because everybody was writing on it. There were just so many ideas."

Although, she felt at home in the writers' room - there were reminders she was working on the set of a huge blockbuster.

"You got to meet Daniel and have these incredible conversations about this character you've grown up with and suddenly, when you're on board it's like every other job," Phoebe gushed.

"Because everyone's just making a story. Making a thing work. Suddenly, you're in a room again with Post-Its on the wall, but then you'll go to the loo and see a set being built outside for some extraordinary thing and say 'oh this is different'."