Lil Peep's Estate to Support Greenpeace With New Streetwear Merchandise

This new collection of shirts and hoodies is made in collaboration with the Los Angeles company Rose in Good Faith, and is inspired by the late rapper's song 'Belgium'.

Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Late rapper Lil Peep is giving back to the planet with a new line of merchandise in support of environmental organisation Greenpeace.

Peep, real name Gustav Elijah Ahr, was just 21 when he passed away on November 15, 2017. The cause of death was ruled a month later as an accidental overdose of fentanyl and Xanax.

Following his death, his estate has released his new music on album "Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2", and compilation set "Everybody's Everything", and now they've announced a collection of shirts and hoodies, made in collaboration with the Los Angeles company Rose in Good Faith, to benefit the nonprofit.

The apparel line was inspired by Lil Peep's song "Belgium", which appeared on "Everybody's Everything", with items in the collection featuring lines from the song.

"That's the day that I convinced myself that I was truly yours/ I know that you hear me," is printed on the back of pieces from the limited run.

The merchandise is available for one week only, and is on sale now.