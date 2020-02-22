Pregnant Grimes Sends Digital Avatar to Replace Her in Photoshoot

Instagram Celebrity

In a new social media post, the 'Genesis' singer claims that she and her creative team came up with the idea of using War Nymph because she was too sick to front press for 'Miss Anthropocene'.

AceShowbiz - Singer Grimes is using an avatar to promote her new album because pregnancy has left her feeling "mega sick."

The "Genesis" star, who is dating Tesla CEO Elon Musk, went public with her baby news in January, and has been using social media to keep fans informed on the ups and downs of her journey to motherhood.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (February 20), Grimes revealed she and her creative team came up with the idea of using a virtual avatar, named War Nymph, to front press for her latest project, "Miss Anthropocene", as she is in no fit state to personally pose for photoshoots.

Alongside the cover image for The Face magazine, on which War Nymph features, the mother-to-be wrote, "Ok! TMI (too much information) here - but prob out of album stress? x too much work etc I was mega sick last night (it was rough haha sorry for tmi) but it rly (really) makes the reason we made the @Warnymph all the more relevant to me cuz I CANNOT DO ANY MORE PJOTOS OR I WILL DIEEE (sic)."

"At 7 months pregnant, I sent my avatar to represent me for the cover of The Face magazine!" continued the singer, who also shared a shot of herself looking ill.

"A huge part of why we made her was cuz I knew I might have to delay my album due to the way it's synching up w (with) my whole health scenario and rly didn't wanna do that again (sic)!"

The 31-year-old, real name Claire Boucher, launched "Miss Anthropocene" on Friday.

The baby will be her first, while Musk, 48, is already a father of five from his previous marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson, whom he divorced in 2008.