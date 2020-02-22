Ben Affleck Insists He Is Not Using Any Dating Apps

WENN/Mega Celebrity

Claiming he prefers to find love the old fashioned way, the ex-husband of Jennifer Garner tells 'Good Morning America' that he is looking for 'a relationship that was deeply meaningful.'

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck has laughed off rumours suggesting he has turned to dating apps to find love.

The "Gone Girl" star has been single since last spring (2019), after splitting once more from his on/off girlfriend, "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus, and in October, he was alleged to have signed up to Raya, an exclusive dating app favoured by celebrities.

However, Affleck has now dismissed the gossip: "I am not on any websites... I am on no dating (apps), not Tinder, Grindr..., Bumble...," he told breakfast show "Good Morning America". "I am not on any of them... I know people who are on them and they have a fun time, but not me."

The actor/director admits he prefers to do it the old fashioned way, and he is keen to find someone to settle down with in the near future.

"I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed," he shared.

Affleck, who has been open about his struggle with alcoholism, recently branded his 2015 separation and subsequent divorce from Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, to be his "biggest regret", and although there are "plenty of mistakes" from his past he would love to change, he has accepted it's time to learn from the missteps and move forward with his life.

And Affleck hopes that in five years' time, he will have found happiness in his personal and professional life once again.

Asked where he sees himself in 2025, the 47 year-old-replied, "Five years from now, Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his kids three-and-a-half days a week, and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him, directed two that he's hopefully proud of, and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship."

"I really set myself up for that one, didn't I?" he quipped. "I better make it now!".