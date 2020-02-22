 
 

Amanda Bynes' Family Bans Her From Marrying Fiance Who Bought Her $49 Ring

Amanda Bynes' Family Bans Her From Marrying Fiance Who Bought Her $49 Ring
The family members of the 'Easy A' actress reportedly disapprove of her fiance following her engagement to Paul Michael who purchased a cheap ring for her.

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes' family are planning to block her wedding to fiance, Paul Michael, as they need to approve the marriage under the terms of her conservatorship.

Bynes was first placed under a conservatorship back in 2013 when she was put on a 72-hour psychiatric hold due to her erratic behaviour, with her mum Lynn's control over medical matters extended for two years back in 2018 - she has, however, had control of her finances since 2017.

The former child star, 33, recently announced her engagement to Paul, the son of a prominent Los Angeles doctor who she reportedly met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, but sources tell TMZ.com the wedding will not go ahead any time soon as Lynn and other relatives do not approve.

Insiders tell the U.S. gossip website the family feels it's not in Amanda's best interest to be married, and they haven't met Paul - who they fear may be unemployed.

According to TMZ, the family are worried the relationship, which is just a few months old, came swiftly after another breakup - and so may be a rebound romance.

The publication also reports that the ring the Easy A star displayed on Instagram when showing off her engagement, was bought by Paul from Amazon for $49 - but that she's fine with not having a real diamond on her finger.

