Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Banned From Using the Name 'Sussex Royal'
WENN/Lia Toby
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to change the name of their brand because of the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal.'

  • Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - A spokeswoman for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has confirmed reports the couple will no longer use the word "Royal" in its branding.

News of the title ban began to circulate last week, suggesting the pair's Sussex Royal Instagram account and foundation of the same name would require new titles at Queen Elizabeth II's request after choosing to step down as senior members of the royal family.

On Friday, February 21, 2020, a representative for Harry and Meghan issued a statement about the change.

It read, "While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal,' it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post Spring 2020."

New names for the pair's social media accounts and foundation have yet to be announced, although they will reportedly still include "Sussex."

On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, it was revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially step down from their positions at the end of March, and start their new independent life on 1 April - April Fool's Day.

Prior to retiring from royal duties, Harry and Meghan, who have been lying low in Vancouver Island, Canada in recent weeks, will return to the U.K. for six events, concluding with the Queen's Commonwealth Service in London on March 9.

