Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Still Calls Transgender Daughter 'Son' in New Podcast
Siohvaughn Funches, who has a Phd in Christian studies, calls Zaya her 'son' as she talks about her second pregnancy in the latest episode of her motivational podcast.

  • Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dwyane Wade's former wife Siohvaughn Funches has just released her new podcast where she talked about her pregnancy. She didn't make any comment about her second child's gender change, but the mother of two referred to the 12-year-old as a "son" despite the kid's desire to be identified as a girl.

"If you're a mom who's given birth ... or you've been in a room with someone giving birth, that's a place that not a lot of people get to come in. For good reason," she said. "So it could be a lonely place, and [it] could be an ugly place, a bloody place, a very painful place."

"I don't want to scare anybody pregnant. You can always pray 'God have mercy on me, give me your anointing of ease in Jesus name.' So don't freak," she continued. "My second son, it was like a breeze. I might as well have been watching Netflix at the time."

Siohvaughn has a Phd in Christian studies. She often posted motivational messages on her social media and podcast. She married Dwyane in 2002 and got divorce in 2010 following a bitter split. They share two children named Zaire and Zion when they were born.

Both kids live with Dwyane and his second wife Gabrielle Union since the retired basketballer got the sole custody of them.

Earlier this month, Dwayne announced his second child's gender change in an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". He said, the kid "came home and said, 'Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I'm ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I'd love for you guys to call me Zaya.' "

In a different interview, the former Miami Heat star revealed 12-year-old Zaya had always identified herself as a girl since age 3. "She's known it for nine years, since she was 3 years old," the athlete claimed.

Zaya herself said in a chat with her father, "Just be true to yourself, because what's the point of even living on this earth if you're going to try to be someone you're not?" She added, "I know it can get tough. Definitely. But I think you push through and you be the best you."

Her gender change has since sparked debate. Some were concerned because of her young age while some others took issues with Dwyane for bringing it up in his press tour to promote his documentary which's expected to feature her story.

"I struggled on how much I wanted to talk about in the doc," he said. "I actually didn't talk about it a lot. But, I knew if I put it in the doc at all, it would be a big conversation. "

He defended himself, "Yes, we understand that our daughter's 12 years old. We struggled with what people would say about a 12-year-old making a decision about her life, but we also know our child."

Dwyane Wade Gives Gabrielle Union Sweet Shoutout on First Rap Song 'Season Ticket Holder'

Dwyane Wade Gives Gabrielle Union Sweet Shoutout on First Rap Song 'Season Ticket Holder'

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Do Role-Play to Keep Marriage Fresh

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Do Role-Play to Keep Marriage Fresh

Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Has Known She's Transgender Since Age 3

Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Has Known She's Transgender Since Age 3

Dwyane Wade Hopes Transgender Daughter's Story Inspires Other Families

Dwyane Wade Hopes Transgender Daughter's Story Inspires Other Families

