 
 

Bella Thorne Uses Witchcraft to Heal From Trauma After Sexually Abused as Child

WENN
Celebrity

The former 'Shake It Up' actress, who was sexually abused from the age of six to adolescence, hopes to heal from her childhood trauma by practicing magic.

  • Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bella Thorne admitted to practicing witchcraft. The former Disney star revealed in Alex Kazemi's book "Pop Magick" that she used magic to cope with her childhood trauma that came from sexual abuse.

"I want to heal. This book should help me along my treacherous path to better understanding myself," said the 22-year-old actress.

According to Rose McGowan in her foreword for the book, magic's not always evil. It's "the art of utilizing natural forces around us to bring about change," she claimed. "I stand for change. That's what this book does. It brings change - change of thought, change of action, change of spirit."

Bella Thorne was raised by a single mother. Her Cuban father died in 2007 and she has three siblings. She worked as a child actress to support her family.

Back in 2018, Bella opened up on being molested when she was a child. "I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again," she wrote on Instagram.

In a 2019 interview, she revealed the abuse started when she was six. She didn't identify her abuser but she said she was a classic example of Stockholm syndrome. "When you're raised with someone and you don't know that it's wrong, it's an everyday occurrence, no big deal," she claimed.

She identified herself as a pansexual after originally coming out as bisexual in 2016 and again in 2018. "I didn't know that. Somebody explained that to me," she said. "You like what you like. Doesn't have to be a girl or a guy or... you know, a he, a she, a this, or that. It's literally, you like personality, like you just like a being."

